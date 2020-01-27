Eminem Sets Chart Record With Album "Music To Be Murdered By"

(AllHipHop News) All of the controversy surrounding Eminem's latest LP did not prevent the Detroit representative from topping the Billboard 200 once again. Music To Be Murdered By landed in the chart's leading spot.

By opening in the pole position, the rap superstar born Marshall Mathers broke a tie with Kanye West for the most #1 debuts in a row. The Shady Records founder scored his 10th consecutive No. 1 in his career.

Plus, Marshall is now just the sixth act in history to have at least 10 chart-toppers on the Billboard 200. The Beatles hold the overall record with 19 Number Ones. Jay-Z holds the record for solo artists and Hip Hop artists with 14.

Eminem's Music To Be Murdered By did see a significant drop in first-week units compared to 2018's Kamikaze. That project started out the gate with 434,000 units. Music To Be Murdered By collected 279,000 units in its initial seven days.