Eminem Takes Shots At Diddy's Revolt & Joe Budden In Leaked Version Of Conway’s "Bang"

Listen to Slim Shady's alternate verse for the Griselda representative's record.

(AllHipHop News) Marshall "Eminem" Mathers built a mainstream rap career off of dissing other celebrities in his music. That strategy has not changed in the 20 years since Em broke onto the scene.

For example, a new leaked version of Conway The Machine's "Bang" from 2019 includes Eminem taking shots at Sean "Diddy" Combs' Revolt media company. Slim Shady also had words for his former Shady Records artist Joe Budden.

"Shout to Puffy Combs, but f*ck Revolt," rapped Em. He then seemed to turn his attention to Budden, who currently serves as a host for the Revolt talk show State of the Culture.

"Y’all are like a f*cked up remote. Now I get it why our button’s broke. Cause you pressing him but do nothing though, especially when it comes to punches throne," spit Eminem.

Later, the veteran rhymer appeared to call out Budden again for his infamous run-in with Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff of the Migos on the 2017 BET Awards red carpet. Em says, “Tell this journalist stick to the stuff he knows, like always running, from Migos.”

Eminem and Joe Budden have been feuding for years. In 2018, Em expressed his frustration that the former Slaughterhouse member harshly critiqued his musical work. He dissed Budden on his 2018 album Kamikaze and referred to him as "traitor Joe" on the 2020 album Music to Be Murdered By.

Both times, Budden responded to his ex-label head on his podcast. In 2018, the New Jersy representative declared, “I’ve been better than [Eminem] this entire f*cking decade." In January of this year, Budden joked, "That's hurtful. That's not right. That's offensive, man. Trader Joe? I'm Joe. So you're telling me Joe is a traitor?"

Budden has also complained about how Eminem and Shady Records co-founder Paul Rosenberg reportedly mismanaged the finances associated with Slaughterhouse. In contrast, Eminem put most of the SH breakup on the four rappers having creative differences when it came to the never-released Glass House project and not issues related to money.