Eminem Trolls Gay Community With The Dolly Parton Challenge

(AllHipHop News) Eminem rarely posts on his social media, but when he does it's always interesting.

Earlier this week, country music legend Dolly Parton sparked the internet's latest viral craze with what has become known as the "Dolly Parton Challenge."

Right now, hundreds-of-thousands of people are finding joy taking part in the challenge by making memes with different pictures for Linkedin, Facebook, Instagram, and Tinder.

The Detroit rapper took his social media, posting four different images of himself for the Dolly Parton Challenge, but he flipped it up a little.

Em replaced his Tinder with Grindr, which is a dating app for gay men, along with a nude photo exposing most of himself.

The rap star's decision to troll the LGBTQ community comes on the heels of the release of his controversial new album Music To Be Murdered By.

Earlier this week, Eminem warned "gentle listeners" about the concept album's violent content.

"This album was not made for the squeamish. If you are easily offended or unnerved at the screams of bloody murder, this may not be the collection for you," Eminem said. "Certain selections have been designed to shock the conscience, which may cause positive action. Unfortunately, darkness has truly fallen upon us. So you see, murder in this instance isn’t always literal, nor pleasant."