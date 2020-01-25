AllHipHop
Login

Eminem Trolls Gay Community With The Dolly Parton Challenge

AllHipHop Staff
by

Rap star Eminem is causing some controversy and laughs after he took The Dolly Parton Challenge.

(AllHipHop News) Eminem rarely posts on his social media, but when he does it's always interesting.

Earlier this week, country music legend Dolly Parton sparked the internet's latest viral craze with what has become known as the "Dolly Parton Challenge."

Right now, hundreds-of-thousands of people are finding joy taking part in the challenge by making memes with different pictures for Linkedin, Facebook, Instagram, and Tinder.

The Detroit rapper took his social media, posting four different images of himself for the Dolly Parton Challenge, but he flipped it up a little.

Em replaced his Tinder with Grindr, which is a dating app for gay men, along with a nude photo exposing most of himself.

The rap star's decision to troll the LGBTQ community comes on the heels of the release of his controversial new album Music To Be Murdered By.

Earlier this week, Eminem warned "gentle listeners" about the concept album's violent content.

"This album was not made for the squeamish. If you are easily offended or unnerved at the screams of bloody murder, this may not be the collection for you," Eminem said. "Certain selections have been designed to shock the conscience, which may cause positive action. Unfortunately, darkness has truly fallen upon us. So you see, murder in this instance isn’t always literal, nor pleasant." 

Comments
LL Cool J Taps Legendary Artist Shepard Fairey To Design Logo For New Clothing Line
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
2
Last Reply· by
Crayon
CrayonNice one.. https://www.dredds.info/2020/01/yg-reportedly-arrested-for-robbery-after-police-raid-home.html
Rapper Beaten Into A Coma By DaBaby Busted For Selling Fentanyl
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
1
Last Reply· by
Rexxy
RexxyJeeez <a href="https://babynaija.com">babynaija</a>
Watch A Teaser For AMC's 'Dispatches From Elsewhere' Featuring André 3000
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
YG Arrested For Robbery In L.A. As Cops Try To Solve Murder Case
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
5
Last Reply· by
Shinobi79
Shinobi79We are always held accountable for the bs we allow our actions to personify. If you do something dumb, if you say…
EXCLUSIVE: Jane Doe Desperately Fights To Remain Anonymous In Sex Assault Battle With Trey Songz
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
2
Last Reply· by
Jnaija
Jnaijahttps://jessynaija.org/mp3-download/naija-songs/
Lil Wayne Reveals Release Date For Brand New Album "Funeral"
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
3
Last Reply· by
Rexxy
RexxyCool [url=https://babynaija.com] babynaija [/url]
R. Kelly's Alleged Sex Slave Confronted By Her Mom Outside Of Court
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
2
Last Reply· by
Rexxy
RexxySo funny babynaija.com
Delonte West's Teammate Says NBA Was Aware Of His Mental Issues
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
1
Last Reply· by
Jnaija
Jnaijahttps://jessynaija.org/mp3-download/naija-songs/
Eminem Offers A Warning To "Gentle" Listeners About 'Music To Be Murdered By' Album
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
3
Last Reply· by
rell e. rell
rell e. relldude, his content or views does not explain his overall, unapologetic, pathetic WACKNESS
R&B Star R. Kelly Misses Court Date Due To Hernia
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment