Eminem Victim Of Home Invasion

Mike Winslow

A man-made it past m&m sleeping security guard, and broke into the rapper's house during causing a confrontation.

(AllHipHop News) Rap star Eminem had a scary encounter with an intruder inside of his house outside of Detroit earlier this morning.

According to reports, a guy named Matthew David Hughes made it past a security guard posted outside of Em's house, which is inside of a gated community.

The 25-year old smashed a kitchen window, climbed in the house, and came face-to-face with Eminem himself.

The rap star screamed for his other security guards, who took Hughes down and called the police.

Now, Matthew David Hughes is facing serious charges. He's been charged with a felony for first-degree home invasion, and another felony count for malicious destruction of a building.

Hughes being held on a $50,000 bond.

