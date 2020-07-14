AllHipHop
'Empire' Actor Bryshere "Yazz" Gray Arrested on Domestic Violence Charges

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The Goodyear Police Department releases a statement and a mugshot.

(AllHipHop News) Fox's primetime soap opera Empire came to an end in April, but one of the show's stars is now involved in real-life personal drama. Philadelphia native Bryshere Gray was arrested on domestic violence charges in Goodyear, Arizona on Monday morning.

Gray, best known as the fictional rapper Hakeem Lyon on Empire, is accused of assaulting a woman who identified herself as his wife. The Goodyear Police Department received a 911 call around 10:15 p.m on Sunday night from the alleged victim.

SWAT and crisis negotiations officers were sent to the location after Gray refused to exit the home. The 26-year-old actor was eventually arrested on charges of aggravated assault, assault, and disorderly conduct around 7:00 am the next morning.

B. Gray
Bryshere Gray mugshot

The Goodyear Police Department posted the following statement on its Facebook page:

On Sunday night, July 12, 2020, at approximately 10:15 pm, Goodyear Police responded to a 911 call that an adult female victim had been allegedly assaulted at her Goodyear home by her husband, who she identified as Bryshere Gray, an actor on the TV series “Empire.” She was treated and released for her non life-threatening injuries. Goodyear Detectives and Victim’s Advocate continued to assist her after her discharge from the hospital. Goodyear Police responded to the Goodyear residence located in the 13000 block of S. 176th Lane, Goodyear, in an effort to contact Gray, but he refused to come out and speak with officers. Goodyear SWAT and Crisis Negotiations were called out to assist. Just after 7:00 am, Gray was taken into custody without incident. He was arrested and booked into the Maricopa County Jail on domestic violence charges.

Bryshere Gray is also known professionally as Yazz The Greatest. Besides being a cast member on Empire for all six seasons, he played Michael Bivins in BET's 2017 biographical miniseries The New Edition Story.

