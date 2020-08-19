Engineer Evan LaRay Discusses Personal Songs On Cardi B's Sophomore Album

The "WAP" hitmaker's studio partner chats with The Recording Academy.

(AllHipHop News) "This album is going to be really different. Of course, it’s going to have my Lemonade moments, my personal relationship moments," said Cardi B about her upcoming second studio LP.

The mention of Beyoncé's 2016 Grammy-winning masterpiece Lemonade gave the impression that Cardi will be delving deeper into her life experiences on her next project. The "Bodak Yellow" rapper's longtime engineer, Evan LaRay Brunson, recently spoke about some of Cardi's unreleased tracks.

“We have two personal ones right now. One is a real R & B one and one is a little more uptempo,” Brunson told Grammy.com. “Both the songs are really her experience as far as motherhood, being on the shows, wanting to come back, marriage, media pressure on her family, she makes it really personal.”

Brunson was behind the boards for Cardi B's 3x-Platinum debut album Invasion of Privacy. He also engineered the megastar's #1 Billboard Hot 100 smash "WAP" featuring Megan Thee Stallion as well as other new songs during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“If anything comes out of this quarantine, we’re going to have an album. We’re going to have a hit. Something is going to come out of it,” said the Apollo X6/MacBook Pro user.

“She treats music sort of like a work shift. She’ll be like, ‘Alright, I’m waking up, coming to the studio at this time, and I’m going to make sure I’m going to get a song or idea done so I can go home and see my kid,'” added Brunson. “Quarantine actually helped her with that. Since there’s no shows or anything, all she’s been doing is spending time with her family.”