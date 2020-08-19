AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Engineer Evan LaRay Discusses Personal Songs On Cardi B's Sophomore Album

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The "WAP" hitmaker's studio partner chats with The Recording Academy.

(AllHipHop News) "This album is going to be really different. Of course, it’s going to have my Lemonade moments, my personal relationship moments," said Cardi B about her upcoming second studio LP.

The mention of Beyoncé's 2016 Grammy-winning masterpiece Lemonade gave the impression that Cardi will be delving deeper into her life experiences on her next project. The "Bodak Yellow" rapper's longtime engineer, Evan LaRay Brunson, recently spoke about some of Cardi's unreleased tracks.

“We have two personal ones right now. One is a real R&B one and one is a little more uptempo,” Brunson told Grammy.com. “Both the songs are really her experience as far as motherhood, being on the shows, wanting to come back, marriage, media pressure on her family, she makes it really personal.”

Brunson was behind the boards for Cardi B's 3x-Platinum debut album Invasion of Privacy. He also engineered the megastar's #1 Billboard Hot 100 smash "WAP" featuring Megan Thee Stallion as well as other new songs during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“If anything comes out of this quarantine, we’re going to have an album. We’re going to have a hit. Something is going to come out of it,” said the Apollo X6/MacBook Pro user. 

“She treats music sort of like a work shift. She’ll be like, ‘Alright, I’m waking up, coming to the studio at this time, and I’m going to make sure I’m going to get a song or idea done so I can go home and see my kid,'” added Brunson. “Quarantine actually helped her with that. Since there’s no shows or anything, all she’s been doing is spending time with her family.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" Breaks YouTube Record For Biggest First Week U.S. Debut

The controversial single continues to dominate the charts.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

ariezblog

More Problems For R. Kelly - Sex Abuse Survivor Demands Money In STD Lawsuit

R. Kelly ignored a lawsuit from a woman who claims she was sexually abused by the singer, and now he's about to pay for it.

AllHipHop Staff

Cardi B Slashes Prices Of Her OnlyFans Subscription As Channel Blows Up

Cardi B's new OnlyFans account is going to make her millions of dollars.

AllHipHop Staff

Lauryn Hill Breaks Silence On Daughter's Abuse Claims

Lauryn issued a very eloquent and thoughtful statement after her daughter Selah about her relationship with her mother.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

21 Savage Presents His 5th Annual “Issa Back 2 School Drive”

Check out pics and footage from the student giveaway/voter registration event in Atlanta.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

ariezblog

City Girls Address Dealing With Cardi B & Nicki Minaj Stans On Social Media

JT and Yung Miami speak on the rumors involving their "Twerk" collaborator.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

ariezblog

EXCLUSIVE: Jam Master Jay Murdered By Close Associates

Twenty years later, two men have been arrested for killing Jam Master Jay in a drug-deal gone bad.

GrouchyGreg

by

realest357

Snoop Dogg, Young M.A, Ciara & More Launch Shows On Apple Music 1 Radio

The streaming giant is rebranding itself once again.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Rotimi Signs Multi-Million Dollar Deal With Empire

A music video for “In My Bed” is on the way.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Stormzy Donates $650,000 To Help Disadvantaged Students

Stormzy gave up some serious cash to help students in the U.K. as he pushes for racial equality in the U.K.

AllHipHop Staff

by

CHARTER