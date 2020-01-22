AllHipHop
Epic Nipsey Hussle Tribute Planned For Grammys

AllHipHop Staff
by

The late rapper will be celebrated by Meek Mill, DJ Khaled and more for his contributions to the music game.

(AllHipHop News) New dad DJ Khaled, John Legend and Meek Mill will lead a tribute to slain rapper Nipsey Hussle at the Grammy Awards on Sunday.

The three-time Grammy nominee will also be honored by Kirk Franklin, Roddy Ricch and YG during the ceremony at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

They all join previously announced performers Aerosmith, Camila Cabello, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, H.E.R., the Jonas Brothers, Lizzo, and Demi Lovato, among others.

"An activist, entrepreneur and rapper, Nipsey Hussle had a lasting impact on not just his community, but also the culture at large," said Ken Ehrlich, the Grammys' executive producer. "There is no denying the influence he had and his legacy will be felt for generations to come.

"We are honored to bring together this amazing group of artists to celebrate Nipsey's life and pay tribute to his many contributions to music. It's sure to be a memorable performance."

Nipsey was shot and killed outside his Marathon clothing store in Los Angeles in March of 2019.

