Eric B & Rakim Celebrate "Let the Rhythm Hit 'Em" 30th Anniversary

Kershaw St. Jawnson

The legendary rap duo celebrated a milestone on Caffeine.TV yesterday!

(AllHipHop News) On Juneteenth, amidst the social unrest and civil protest that encapsulates the world, the world paused to remember one of the most classic Hip-Hop endeavors to get pressed into vinyl.

Eric B and Rakim’s third studio album, Let the Rhythm Hit ‘Em turned 30 on June 19th and the dynamic duo celebrated the milestone in an epic way.

Like EPMD’s Business Never Personal, Let the Rhythm Hit ‘Em did something that few rap albums of its time did. It beat the sophomore and junior curse.

The project offered three classic songs in its title cut, “The Ghetto” and “Mahogany.”

Dedicated to Paul C and Scott La Rock, it actually marked an end of an era in Hip-Hop; punctuating a time where it was all new and all sexy, unpredictable, and the creative landscape was a terrain that artists were not afraid to explore.

The album is turning 30 and people will have the opportunity to roll down memory lane is a program dedicated to this dope masterpiece.

On Caffeine TV, there was a two-hour special to celebrate this classic album.

Eric B and Rakim performed live as Headkrack from Dish Nation served as the host and facilitate various tributes and interviews with guests like Ice T, Fat Joe, Dapper Dan, Chuck D, Jody Watley, and Cornel West, and more.

