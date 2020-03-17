Eric B.'s Daughter Erica Barrier Passes Away Following A Car Accident
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
(AllHipHop News) Less than a day after news of Erica Supreme Barrier's involvement in a serious car accident became public, it appears the 28-year-old passed away from her injuries.
According to publicist Alvina Alston's MoreMedia Instagram account, the daughter of Hip Hop legend Louis "Eric B." Barrier died on March 16 in Connecticut.
An IG statement from MoreMedia reads:
Hartford, CT It is with profound sadness and disbelief that we announce the untimely passing of our beloved Erica Supreme Barrier at 6:18pm EST Monday evening, states Alvina Alston, Eric B’s Publicist. “She fought a valiant fight, however we TRUST GOD & HIS ultimate decision to bring her home. We want to sincerely thank everyone from around the world for the outpouring of support and love during this difficult time.
Please continue to keep our family in prayer as we now prepare to lay Erica to rest.
This was an unfortunate vehicular accident that claimed her life however, and it’s also crucial that we pray for the other driver involved. Our hearts also go out to him and his family as we hold no ill will in our hearts for those involved. Again, we accept GOD’s will and want to sincerely thank the good samaritans, first responders and impeccable medical staff who cared for our daughter at Hartford Hospital in Hartford CT.” says Eric B.