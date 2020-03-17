Eric B.'s Daughter Erica Barrier Passes Away Following A Car Accident

“She fought a valiant fight, however we TRUST GOD & HIS ultimate decision to bring her home."

(AllHipHop News) Less than a day after news of Erica Supreme Barrier's involvement in a serious car accident became public, it appears the 28-year-old passed away from her injuries.

According to publicist Alvina Alston's MoreMedia Instagram account, the daughter of Hip Hop legend Louis "Eric B." Barrier died on March 16 in Connecticut.

An IG statement from MoreMedia reads: