Eric B.'s Daughter Reportedly Hospitalized After A Car Accident

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The 28-year-old woman is said to be in critical condition.

(AllHipHop News) According to reports, the family of legendary Hip Hop DJ/producer Louis "Eric B." Barrier is dealing with a severe medical situation. Eric B.'s daughter was apparently involved in a life-threatening car accident on Sunday morning.

Connecticut state police supposedly confirmed that 28-year-old Erica Supreme Barrier sustained serious injuries after a truck struck the vehicle she was traveling in around 1 am. She was purportedly transported to Hartford Hospital.

An Instagram account associated with Jamie Foster Brown's Sister 2 Sister magazine appeared to be the first outlet to report the news about Erica. The IG page posted:

Twenty Eight year old, Erica Supreme Barrier, the daughter of music legend Eric Barrier (Eric B) is in extreme critical condition this morning after a horrific car crash in Connecticut. This after an 18 wheeler rolled over her vehicle at approximately 1am in Hartford. Investigators are still piecing together the exact cause of the crash. Barrier is suffering from severe neck and spine fractures, among her many life threatening injuries, confirmed Eric B’s long time publicist Alvina Alston. The family is at her bedside and asking for your prayers.

Louis Eric Barrier is best known as one half of the highly-influential rap group known as Eric B. & Rakim. The New York-bred duo released classic albums such as Paid in Full and Follow the Leader. The single "Eric B. Is President" is regularly cited as one of the greatest Hip Hop songs of all time.

