Erica Mena Makes Safaree Samuels Latest Girl Dad

AllHipHop Staff
by

Congrats go out to Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena, who are celebrating the birth of their first child.

(AllHipHop News) Nicki Minaj's ex Safaree Samuels has become a first-time father after wife Erica Mena gave birth to a baby girl.

Safaree announced the happy news on his Instagram page, alongside a picture of himself holding his daughter's tiny hand.

"These pass 24 hrs have been an adventure to say the least!!" he wrote. "I'm a part of the #girldad club now. Perfection is here."

In a post on his Instagram Stories, the rapper apologized to fans after he having to cancel a show when Erica's waters broke.

"Sorry to everyone who came out to see me in Rhode Island last night," he wrote alongside a picture of himself on a plane. "But as I was getting ready to leave my wife's water broke."

The baby's name has yet to be revealed.

Her arrival comes just months after Safaree and Erica confirmed they'd married in an Instagram video last October.

“Married," she penned. "Thank you to my brother @edendiamonds for designing our wedding bands. 10-7-19 MR. & Mrs. Samuels."

Erica, who already has a son, King Conde, shot to fame appearing on VH1 show "Love & Hip Hop New York" before moving to *Love & Hip Hop Atlanta."

Safaree began appearing on the show following his split from Megatron rapper Nicki in 2014

