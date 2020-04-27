AllHipHop
Erykah Badu Doesn't Want The Smoke With Lauryn Hill

AllHipHop Staff

Fans can forget about a battle between Erykah Badu and Lauryn Hill.

(AllHipHop News) Soul icon Erykah Badu has dismissed fans' hopes of a live-streamed music battle with Lauryn Hill because she is confident the singer/rapper would crush her.

Social media users have been dreaming up new pairings for the Instagram Live Verzuz series kickstarted by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland to entertain isolated music fans during the coronavirus pandemic.

And after R&B legends Teddy Riley and Kenneth 'Babyface' Edmonds went head-to-head in last week's show, devotees began eying a hit-for-hit showdown between Badu and Hill.

However, Badu is adamant she wouldn't stand a chance against former Fugees star Hill.

Responding to a Twitter follower who backed her over Hill, Badu made it clear she didn't agree, simply remarking, "I'll be pulverized."

Hill has yet to comment on the suggested battle, during which artists are encouraged to play the biggest tracks of their careers so fans can determine who boasts the most hits.

Both stars are multi-Grammy Award winners, with 49-year-old Badu known for singles like "Love Of My Life," "On & On," "Didn't Cha Know," "Bag Lady," and "Tyrone," while 44-year-old Hill's groundbreaking solo debut, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, spawned hits like "Ex-Factor," "Everything is Everything," and "Doo Wop (That Thing)."

She also boasts classic cuts such as "Ready or Not," "Killing Me Softly," and "Fu-Gee-La" with the Fugees.

