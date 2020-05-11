Erykah Badu & Jill Scott Celebrate Their 'Verzuz' Battle Drawing Over 1 Billion Impressions

The Queens ruled over the internet this weekend.

(AllHipHop News) Neo-Soul was on full display on Saturday night when Erykah Badu and Jill Scott took part in the Verzuz series. The two Grammy-winning vocalists had 700,000 Instagram Live viewers at one time watching them play classic records from their respective catalogs.

That 700K was not the only impressive number connected to Badu versus Scott. According to the collaborators/friends, the live stream brought in more than 1 billion total impressions across the internet.

Scott wrote on Instagram:

Say word. Wow ya’ll. Seriously... WOW!!!!!!!!! Which means-views, sitting on the live, signing up for the notifications, interacting and commenting, conversations all day and night, and posting) it was GLOBAL. Congratulations ya’ll!!! The CULTURE WINS!!!

Badu posted:

Now this is POWER. Grateful. Across all networks networks. @verzuztv @missjillscott @therealswizzz @timbaland

Verzuz co-curator Swizz Beatz also chimed in on the 1 billion impressions. He wrote:

Congrats Queens y’all did it BIG last night 1 Billion plus🙌🏽 Happy Mother’s Day @erykahbadu & @missjillscott y’all gave us all more life 🌹 @verzuztv #verzuz @femmeitforward thanks for all the support 🙏🏽

Timbaland, Beatz's Verzuz partner, added:

Happy Mother’s Day👸👸y’all did it bigggggg @erykahbadu @missjillscott 1 billion plus 😱😱😱😱

In addition, Swizz and Timbo announced 2000s-era Hip Hop artists Nelly and Ludacris are set to be the next to go head-to-head in a Verzuz battle on May 16. That musical matchup follows previous faceoffs involving Hit-Boy/Boi-1da, The-Dream/Sean Garrett, NE-YO/Johntá Austin, Scott Storch/Mannie Fresh, T-Pain/Lil Jon, and Teddy Riley/Babyface.