Erykah Badu & Jill Scott Song Streams Skyrocket Following 'Verzuz' Battle

Both legendary vocalists won as a result of the social media celebration.

(AllHipHop News) It is clearly fair to say the Verzuz highlighting R & B queens Erykah Badu and Jill Scott was a huge success. The Instagram Live battle on May 9 brought in over 1 billion impressions online.

Plus, Badu and Scott saw significant increases in their respective streaming numbers following the presentation. They totaled 6.7 million combined streams on Saturday and Sunday in comparison to the 2.1 million streams for the Thursday and Friday before Verzuz.

According to Billboard, Badu’s “On & On” was her greatest gainer with a 165,000 to 378,000 boost in streams, a 129% surge during the period. “Next Lifetime” (+341%), “Didn’t Cha Know” (+172%) “Bag Lady” (+177%), and “Other Side of The Game” (+168%) experienced considerable hikes too.

“A Long Walk" was Scott's most played song which jumped by 232% from a 66,000-stream to 220,000-stream raise. “The Way” (+195%), “He Loves Me (Lyzel in E Flat)" (+221.6%), “Crown Royal” (+607%), and “Gettin’ in The Way” (+485%) also gained sizeable growths in clicks.

The Erykah Badu versus Jill Scott battle reached a peak of more than 700,000 Instagram viewers at one point, a new record for the series. Hip Hop artists Ludacris and Nelly are set to take part in the next Verzuz matchup on Saturday, March 16.