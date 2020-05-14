AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Erykah Badu & Jill Scott Song Streams Skyrocket Following 'Verzuz' Battle

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Both legendary vocalists won as a result of the social media celebration.

(AllHipHop News) It is clearly fair to say the Verzuz highlighting R&B queens Erykah Badu and Jill Scott was a huge success. The Instagram Live battle on May 9 brought in over 1 billion impressions online.

Plus, Badu and Scott saw significant increases in their respective streaming numbers following the presentation. They totaled 6.7 million combined streams on Saturday and Sunday in comparison to the 2.1 million streams for the Thursday and Friday before Verzuz.

According to Billboard, Badu’s “On & On” was her greatest gainer with a 165,000 to 378,000 boost in streams, a 129% surge during the period. “Next Lifetime” (+341%), “Didn’t Cha Know” (+172%) “Bag Lady” (+177%), and “Other Side of The Game” (+168%) experienced considerable hikes too. 

“A Long Walk" was Scott's most played song which jumped by 232% from a 66,000-stream to 220,000-stream raise. “The Way” (+195%), “He Loves Me (Lyzel in E Flat)" (+221.6%), “Crown Royal” (+607%), and “Gettin’ in The Way” (+485%) also gained sizeable growths in clicks.

The Erykah Badu versus Jill Scott battle reached a peak of more than 700,000 Instagram viewers at one point, a new record for the series. Hip Hop artists Ludacris and Nelly are set to take part in the next Verzuz matchup on Saturday, March 16.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Future Announces New Album 'High Off Life' Featuring Drake, Travis Scott, Meek Mill & More

The Atlanta-based rapper is back with more music.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Lexpaulzzzz

Gucci Mane To Publish A "Guide to Greatness" With Simon and Schuster

Gucci Mane's new book is an offering to push you to the spark of genius that lives within you.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

Therichnetworth

Blueface Gets Into Wild Fight With Pooper Scooper Wielding Baby's Mom

Blueface ex-girlfriend attacked the rapper's car with a pooper scooper.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

Therichnetworth

Swizz Beatz Thinks New Rappers Should Pay A Tax To Hip-Hop's Founders

Swizz Beatz wants to raise money for the pioneers of the genre by putting a tax on every new rapper.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Therichnetworth

IDK Looks To Create DMV Unity With “495" Featuring Rico Nasty, YungManny, Big Flock, Big Jam & Weensey

The PG County representative handled the music for a new KD-produced doc.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

alobuta2020

Meek Mill Calls Out 6ix9ine Again: I Gotta Crush You For The Culture

The two East Coast-based rappers are not done sending social media shots at the other.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Therichnetworth

Cardi B Jumps On The Remix To Secreto El Biberon, Black Jonas Point & Liro Shaq's 'La Bebe'

It's been months since the self-described "Trap Selena" released music.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Tekashi 6ix9ine FLIPS OUT Over Food Donation Snub

Tekashi 6ix9ine's help isn't wanted, even in a pandemic!

AllHipHop Staff

by

Therichnetworth

Future Sends Subtle Diss To Eliza Reign After Shocking DNA Test News

Rap star Future has been confirmed as the father of a one-year-old, whom he fathered with Instagram model, Eliza Reign.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

moose489

Cardi B, DJ Khaled, Lil Nas X & More To Take Part In Facebook's #Graduation2020 Virtual Event

Stars from music, movies, TV, sports, and the internet will be on the stream.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Therichnetworth