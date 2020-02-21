AllHipHop
Erykah Badu Reacts To Selling Out Her Vagina-Scented Incense

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Will you be purchasing the possibly enchanting product?

(AllHipHop News) Neo-Soul queen Erykah Badu offered consumers the chance to buy incense that supposedly smelled like her own vagina. Badu's P*ssy went on sale on February 20 and apparently there was a high demand for the item.

Badu World Market's Twitter account announced that the $50 premium incense quickly sold out by posting, "Ain't no mo' p*ssy." The Grammy winner reacted to that tweet by adding, "Fasses [fastest] selling pu$$ c in the south???!" She also addressed the instant success of Badu's P*ssy on Instagram.

At first, there was confusion about whether Erykah was just trolling when the Dallas native told 10 Magazine that she cut up and burned her own panties to create the vagina-scented incense. However, the "hottest p*ssy on the market" was actually a real product.

Some people likely believe Badu's P*ssy may hold some sort of magical superpowers (due to the theory that her genitalia fundamentally changed her ex-boyfriends André 3000, Common, and Jay Electronica). The Baduizm album creator is well aware of the meme about her sexual prowess.

“There’s an urban legend that my p*ssy changes men. The men that I fall in love with, and fall in love with me, change jobs and lives," Badu told 10. According to the singer-songwriter, Badu's P*ssy has been restocked in the online store.

