AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Erykah Badu Rocks Stylish Hazmat Suit To Avoid Off Coronavirus

AllHipHop Staff

Erykah Badu isn't taking any chances as she travels through airports in the middle of an outbreak of the coronavirus.

(AllHipHop News) Erykah Badu has taken to wearing a stylish hazmat suit as she travels through airports amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The viral outbreak has inspired the "Bag Lady" singer to bring her protective clothing to the next level by adding a couture spin.

"Social Distancing Couture by E.Badu Bootleg Hazmet," she wrote as a caption accompanying a video of Erykah wearing a hazmat suit spray painted with Louis Vuitton logos as she stands on a moving escalator at Austin, Texas airport.

Badu debuted her couture protective gear just two days after supermodel Naomi Campbell traveled through Los Angeles International Airport donning a hazmat suit and gloves.

"This is it, this is my precaution. What do you think?" Campbell asked in a YouTube video she uploaded last week, that showed off her complete safety look. "In all honesty, this is not a funny time, it’s not a humorous time, I’m not doing this for laughs. This is how I feel comfortable traveling, if I have to travel."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Griselda Signs First Female Rapper Armani Caesar

Westside Gunn welcomes "The Nasty Song" creator to the label.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

hirudegarn

Wu-Tang Clan Promotes Special Acronym Advice On Combating Coronavirus

Find out how you can "Protect Ya Neck."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

EXCLUSIVE: Cardi B Profits Could Go To Humiliated Tattooed Guy

A guy who claims he was humiliated when Cardi B used his back on her mixtape cover is going after all of the money she has made since its release.

Nolan Strong

by

drogen

Kodak Black Writes a Letter to Fans from Prison

Kodak Black wrote to his fans in an open letter about his status in prison.

Fatima Barrie

by

mrmario100

Eric B.'s Daughter Reportedly Hospitalized After A Car Accident

The 28-year-old woman is said to be in critical condition.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

hirudegarn

Omarion On Modern R&B Artists Sampling Old R&B Songs: "I Think It's Lazy"

The former B2K frontman sits down with Joe Budden.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

hirudegarn

Hitmaka aka Yung Berg Accused Of Pistol-Whipping His Girlfriend

Yung Berg aka Hitmaka is facing an investigation after he allegedly pistol-whipped his girl and broke her nose during a fight!

AllHipHop Staff

Cardi B Jokes About Adding Viral Remix Of Her Coronavirus Rant To Spotify

The Bronx-bred entertainer gets the meme treatment.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Lizzo Hosted Mass Mediation To Calm Coronavirus Fears

Lizzo used her huge platform to help do some good for her fans in the middle of a worldwide pandemic, which is shutting down countries around the world.

AllHipHop Staff

Lil Uzi Vert’s ‘Eternal Atake’ Debuts At No. 1 With The Biggest Streaming Week Of 2020

The project also scores the second-largest sales week of the year.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)