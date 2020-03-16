Erykah Badu Rocks Stylish Hazmat Suit To Avoid Off Coronavirus

Erykah Badu isn't taking any chances as she travels through airports in the middle of an outbreak of the coronavirus.

(AllHipHop News) Erykah Badu has taken to wearing a stylish hazmat suit as she travels through airports amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The viral outbreak has inspired the "Bag Lady" singer to bring her protective clothing to the next level by adding a couture spin.

"Social Distancing Couture by E.Badu Bootleg Hazmet," she wrote as a caption accompanying a video of Erykah wearing a hazmat suit spray painted with Louis Vuitton logos as she stands on a moving escalator at Austin, Texas airport.

Badu debuted her couture protective gear just two days after supermodel Naomi Campbell traveled through Los Angeles International Airport donning a hazmat suit and gloves.

"This is it, this is my precaution. What do you think?" Campbell asked in a YouTube video she uploaded last week, that showed off her complete safety look. "In all honesty, this is not a funny time, it’s not a humorous time, I’m not doing this for laughs. This is how I feel comfortable traveling, if I have to travel."