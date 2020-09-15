AllHipHop
ESPN Announces DJ Khaled As Music Curator For 2020 'Monday Night Football' Season

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

"This is going to be epic."

(AllHipHop News) DJ Khaled is teaming with ESPN. The long-running cable sports network announced a new association with the Grammy-winning producer for Monday Night Football.

Khaled will curate music that will play in Monday Night Football promotional spots, live telecasts, and pre-game shows. The tracks are said to reflect the "energy, intensity, and storylines" of select MNF games on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

"I’m excited to collaborate with the NFL and ESPN again as we celebrate the return of the 2020 season," said DJ Khaled in a statement. "Last year was a movie, kicking off the Super Bowl in Miami and now I am providing the vibes for fans everywhere as a music curator for Monday Night Football. From working with ESPN in their creative campaign 'READY FOR FOOTBALL' to providing the soundtrack for the NFL season – this is going to be epic."

The DJ Khaled/ESPN collaboration kicks off with the Chiefs-Ravens matchup on September 28. DJ Khaled will also select a song specifically celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month for the Chargers-Saints game on October 12.

"We’re incredibly excited to collaborate with DJ Khaled to curate music for Monday Night Football throughout the season," said Emeka Ofodile, Vice President of Sports Marketing, ESPN. "Music is one of the greatest tools we have to connect with fans, and the NFL on ESPN brand is a place to work with some of the best DJs and producers in the industry."

Ofodile continued, "This curatorial role really resonated with audiences when we first introduced it with Diplo last year, and this year, we’re tapping into DJ Khaled’s talent and influence at the intersection of sports and music to provide this season’s soundtrack."

