ESPN’s The Undefeated Presents RZA's 'Be Like Water' Music Video

Watch the Sharon Matthews-directed clip that pays homage to an entertainment legend.

(AllHipHop News) Inspired by the ESPN Films 30 for 30 documentary titled Be Water, the network linked with RZA and 36 Chambers for the "Be Like Water" song. Be Water covers the life of martial arts icon Bruce Lee, and "Be Like Water" pays tribute to the late actor.

Lee was a huge influence on RZA and the entire Wu-Tang Clan. The East Coast collective's 1993 masterpiece, Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), is an album that combined New York City and Asian aesthetics, including taking inspiration from Lee's 1973 film Enter the Dragon.

“Bruce Lee’s Teachings extended beyond physical martial arts. He was full of philosophy and Mindfulness. His quote 'Be Water my friend' is profound and multi-tiered in definition. It inspires the idea that in adapting to life situations, sometimes we have to flow smoothly as a stream, while other times we have to crash like a Tsunami," says RZA in a statement.

Be Water is described as an intimate look at the final years of Lee’s life. The documentary also puts a spotlight on the Chinese-American actor's fight against Asian stereotypes in Hollywood.