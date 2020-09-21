AllHipHop
'Euphoria' Actress Zendaya Makes History At 2020 Emmy Awards

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Congratulations to the former Disney star.

(AllHipHop News) The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards were presented last night. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the ceremony was held remotely, with the night's winners accepting their trophies virtually.

Zendaya was one of the big victors at the Emmys. The star of HBO's teen-drama Euphoria won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her portrayal of recovering teenage drug addict Rue Bennett.

At 24 years old, Zendaya is now the youngest woman to ever win a dramatic Lead Actress award from the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. She is also just the second Black woman to be honored in that category after Viola Davis in 2015 (How To Get Away With Murder).

"I know this feels like a really weird time to be celebrating, but I just want to say that there is hope in the young people out there," said Zendaya during her acceptance speech.

She continued, “I know that our TV show doesn’t always feel like a great example of that, but there is hope in the young people. And I just want to say to all my peers out there doing the work in the streets, I see you, I admire you, I thank you.”

