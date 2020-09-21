Eve Admits Hard Partying Ruined Her Hit Sitcom

Eve was very honest about how her clubbing caused the cancellation of her hit sitcom.

(AllHipHop News) Rapper Eve is convinced excessive partying led to the demise of her namesake sitcom.

The "Let Me Blow Ya Mind" hitmaker admits she now regrets her clubbing lifestyle when her eponymous show aired from 2003 to 2006, insisting admitting she should have slowed down and focused on her career.

"Having my own sitcom was everything... it was pressure, it was fun, it was stressful, it was amazing," Eve revealed during an episode of her series "Uncensored."

"I was the youngest at the time of the cast, and a lot of them were just getting married, just buying their first house or, like, just having babies," Eve said. "I was still going to the club, trying to get to set at 9am. Trying to 9 am to a table read..."

Eve went on to explain she couldn't keep up with the strict production schedule of her show because of all the late nights.

"When the show ended, it was definitely heartbreaking, because at that time we had done three seasons and we were family at this point," she recalled. "I do believe a lot of it had to do with the fact that I was trying to kinda straddle both sides of my life. Still trying to hold on to kinda hanging out. And I was late a lot. That's not cool."

Eve regrets that hardcore party period and wishes she had been more responsible.

"I do think a lot of it (Eve show cancellation) had to do with my actions at that time, and I do think about it sometimes," she lamented. "When I look back on it, I'm like, 'Wow!' I don't believe in regrets, but that is one time in my life where I feel like I wish I would have taken it a little more seriously than I did."