Eve Recalls Getting Dropped From Dr. Dre's Aftermath Entertainment On 'Ruff Ryders Chronicles'

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The self-described "pit bull in a skirt" discusses her early days in the industry.

(AllHipHop News) On August 12, BET began airing a five-part docuseries titled Ruff Ryders Chronicles. The program presents the history of the iconic Hip Hop label known as Ruff Ryders Entertainment.

Legendary members of the Ruff Ryders roster provided commentary for the documentary. Swizz Beatz, DMX, The Lox, and Eve are among the insiders to share stories about their time with the record company started by Joaquin "Waah" Dean, Darin "Dee" Dean, and Chivon Dean.

Before Eve joined the New York-based imprint, she was actually signed to Dr. Dre's Aftermath Entertainment. The "Let Me Blow Ya Mind" rapstress spoke about her departure from Aftermath on episode 2 of Ruff Ryder Chronicles.

"I went from being at home at my mom's house to taking a flight to LA so that I could record a demo to play for Dre. I will never forget after I recorded this demo, Dre heard it and was like, 'Let's make a deal,'" recalled Eve.

She added, "I remember that when I was working with Dre, Eminem did get signed. So I would literally show up to studio sessions that I wasn't supposed to be at, where I knew Dre was going to be, and be like, 'When am I recording? When are you going to put me on a song? What's going on?'"

The current co-host for CBS's The Talk continued, "I think [Dr. Dre] got sick of that. And I got dropped [from the label] eight months later." Eve went on to release four studio albums and win a Grammy. As an actress, she starred in films such as Barbershop as well as her own self-titled television sitcom.

Episode one of Ruff Ryders Chronicles pulled in 1.1 million total viewers. The premiere was simulcast across BET and BET Her. A two-hour series finale is scheduled to air on Wednesday, August 26. BET also recently ran the No Limit Chronicles docuseries which brought in 3.1 million total viewers during its initial three-week run.

