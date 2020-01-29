AllHipHop
EXCLUSIVE:2 Chainz Claims Beaten Photographer Milking Lawsuit

AllHipHop Staff
2 Chainz is telling a judge enough is enough in a two-year battle with a photographer who was punched by the rap star's bodyguard/associate.

(AllHipHop News) 2 Chainz's battle with a photographer over nasty beatdown just won't go away.

The rapper is trying to stop a photographer named Richard Capak from dragging his management company Street Execs into a lawsuit over claims the cameraman was punched by his "bodyguard."

R.J. Capak alleges he was beaten up for snapping pictures of 2 Chainz in a wheelchair, as he arrived at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City just before a taping of "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" in October of 2018.

2 Chainz's bodyguard Rory Smith pleaded guilty to the assault in May of 2018 and admitted the rap star had nothing to do with the altercation, but Capak still sued the rapper over the assault.

Now the Atlanta rapper claims Capak is trying to milk the lawsuit by attempting to attach his management company Street Execs to the claim.

"[Capak's] motion seeks to add new defendant to a case that's been pending for over two years, where it would be highly prejudicial to [2 Chainz] to add a party now," 2 Chainz' lawyer Peter D. Raymond said.

2 Chainz's lawyer said Capak's motion to add Street Execs to the complaint is a "futile" effort to keep 2 Chainz involved in a lawsuit when legally, he should be dismissed.

Street Execs' business manager Karol Russell has also denied the business ever employed Rory Smith as security and no contract exists between the rap star's associate and the management company.

2 Chainz is asking a judge to dismiss him from the case insisting he didn't instruct Smith to pummel Capak. He's also asking the judge to deny Capak's request to add Street Execs to the lawsuit. 

