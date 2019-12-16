AllHipHop
EXCLUSIVE: 2 Chainz Worried About Conspiracy To Ruin His Name!

Nolan Strong
by

Rapper 2 Chainz is worried a guy who is suing him could secretly be planning to ruin his name just to get some money in a settlement.

2 Chainz, real name Tauheed Epps, has been fighting with a photographer named Richard Capac since October of 2017.

Their fates became intertwined when 2 Chainz was heading into 30 Rockefeller Center in New York for an appearance on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon."

2 Chainz was rolling into the world-famous building with his broken leg propped up in a wheelchair when he came across the eager 64-year-old photographer.

The poor guy got too close to the Atlanta rapper, who was in no mood to be snapped by the paparazzi.

Instead of getting that perfect picture, Richard Capak got his ass handed to him.

In May of 2018, 2 Chainz' bodyguard Rory Smith pled guilty to beating up Capak, who maintained 2 Chainz ordered the attack, even though he was never charged with a crime.

Richard Capak is going after 2 Chainz anyway, claiming the rap star should pay for injuries he sustained during the one-sided fight, which sent him to the hospital to get treatment for minor injuries.

2 Chainz recently gave sworn testimony in the case, which he wants to be sealed and kept from the prying eyes of the public and press.

The rapper says Richard Capak's attorneys initially had no problem agreeing to sign a Stipulated Protective Order to keep certain documents sealed.

Out of nowhere, Capak's lawyers quit cooperating with 2 Chainz's request for privacy according to the rapper's lawyer Peter D. Raymond.

Raymond suspects Richard Capak and his lawyer Sanford Rubenstein want to create a "circus-like" atmosphere in the media to influence the case.

2 Chainz
2 ChainzWENN

"They intend to share [2 Chainz'] deposition transcript with the press or otherwise use the transcript to generate media publicity about the case." - Peter D. Raymond

2 Chainz's lawyer said the rapper's fear of a conspiracy is not unfounded since Sanford Rubenstein is no stranger to seeking publicity and media attention for his cases.

"We suspect that [Capak's] counsel hopes that additional media attention to the case will embarrass Mr. Epps, a well-known music artist, in order to gain unfair advantage in this litigation and in settlement negotiations," Peter D. Raymond explained.

Raymond said Rubenstein is frequently trying to gain publicity for himself as well as his clients, through appearances on T.V. shows like "Good Morning America," "Good Day New York," "Geraldo At Large," "Inside Edition," and "Montel."

Additionally, Sanford Rubenstein has acted as a legal analyst on CNN, Fox and MSNBC and other networks.

2 Chainz is asking a judge to dismiss the entire lawsuit saying the injuries the photographer sustained were the result of his bodyguard's actions and he's already been convicted of the crime.

