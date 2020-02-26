A judge has given 50 Cent until March to find Rick Ross in a $32 million battle centering around a leaked sex tape.

(AllHipHop News) A judge has sided with 50 Cent and has given the rap star more time to track down his rival, Rick Ross.

50 has been granted another extension to find Rick Ross to serve him with a subpoena, to make the Miami rapper come to testify in court in a $32 million battle over a sex-tape.

"The discovery deadline is extended through March 31, 2020, solely to allow the plaintiff to conduct the deposition of Rick Ross," Judge Ann M. Nevins just ruled.

50 Cent, born Curtis James Jackson III, has been trying to serve Rick Ross with papers for the last year.

The Queens rapper has been trying to depose the Maybach Music boss in his battle with law firm Reed Smith, over a leaked sex tape involving Rick Ross' ex-girlfriend, Lastonia Leviston.

50 was forced into bankruptcy in 2015 after he was commanded to pay Leviston $7 million for posting scenes from the raunchy tape with his narrative as "Pimpin' Curly" during a ruthless beef with Rick Ross.

50 maintains he should not have had to pay Leviston a penny since Rick Ross was supposedly the one who leaked the initial video on a website he controlled.

50 Cent's legal team has been crisscrossing the United States in an attempt to track down Rick Ross, who has allegedly intentionally evaded process servers no less than five times.

"In one, when the process server tendered the subpoena personally to Roberts, Roberts looked at the process server and refused service. The process server was furthermore intimidated by the security personnel employed by Roberts. The Court should not permit such cavalier and flagrant disregard and evasiveness to a duly served subpoena," 50's lawyer Imran H. Ansari, Esq. wrote in new court documents.

Rick Ross allegedly punked a process server sent by 50 Cent to serve him with a lawsuit. AllHipHop

Despite the objections of Reed Smith's counsel, Judge Nevins sided with 50 Cent and awarded him more time to find Rick Ross, even though she is fed up over the search for Rick Ross.

"I share the defendants' frustration with the plaintiff's repeated requests for extensions on the eve of a deadline with seemingly shifting reasons for needing more time, and with plaintiff's counsel's lack of a sense of urgency as it pertains to discovery in this case," Judge Nevins said.

But Judge Nevin's said 50's pending legal action in Georgia against Rick Ross justified extra time since Rick Ross' testimony is crucial to his case against Reed Smith.

50 Cent has until March 31st to depose Rick Ross. If he is unsuccessful, Reed Smith will be allowed to request a summary judgment.