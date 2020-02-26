AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

EXCLUSIVE: 50 Cent Has One More Chance To Find Rick Ross In Battle Over Leaked Sex Tape

Nolan Strong

A judge has given 50 Cent until March to find Rick Ross in a $32 million battle centering around a leaked sex tape.

(AllHipHop News) A judge has sided with 50 Cent and has given the rap star more time to track down his rival, Rick Ross.

50 has been granted another extension to find Rick Ross to serve him with a subpoena, to make the Miami rapper come to testify in court in a $32 million battle over a sex-tape.

"The discovery deadline is extended through March 31, 2020, solely to allow the plaintiff to conduct the deposition of Rick Ross," Judge Ann M. Nevins just ruled.

50 Cent, born Curtis James Jackson III, has been trying to serve Rick Ross with papers for the last year.

The Queens rapper has been trying to depose the Maybach Music boss in his battle with law firm Reed Smith, over a leaked sex tape involving Rick Ross' ex-girlfriend, Lastonia Leviston.

50 was forced into bankruptcy in 2015 after he was commanded to pay Leviston $7 million for posting scenes from the raunchy tape with his narrative as "Pimpin' Curly" during a ruthless beef with Rick Ross.

50 maintains he should not have had to pay Leviston a penny since Rick Ross was supposedly the one who leaked the initial video on a website he controlled.

50 Cent's legal team has been crisscrossing the United States in an attempt to track down Rick Ross, who has allegedly intentionally evaded process servers no less than five times.

"In one, when the process server tendered the subpoena personally to Roberts, Roberts looked at the process server and refused service. The process server was furthermore intimidated by the security personnel employed by Roberts. The Court should not permit such cavalier and flagrant disregard and evasiveness to a duly served subpoena," 50's lawyer Imran H. Ansari, Esq. wrote in new court documents.

Process server's letter saying he was intimidated by Rick Ross' security.
Rick Ross allegedly punked a process server sent by 50 Cent to serve him with a lawsuit.AllHipHop

Despite the objections of Reed Smith's counsel, Judge Nevins sided with 50 Cent and awarded him more time to find Rick Ross, even though she is fed up over the search for Rick Ross.

"I share the defendants' frustration with the plaintiff's repeated requests for extensions on the eve of a deadline with seemingly shifting reasons for needing more time, and with plaintiff's counsel's lack of a sense of urgency as it pertains to discovery in this case," Judge Nevins said.

But Judge Nevin's said 50's pending legal action in Georgia against Rick Ross justified extra time since Rick Ross' testimony is crucial to his case against Reed Smith.

50 Cent has until March 31st to depose Rick Ross. If he is unsuccessful, Reed Smith will be allowed to request a summary judgment. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Rappers Team With Mitchell & Ness And The Bleacher Report To Remix NBA Jerseys

Hip-Hop and basketball are in a very intimate relationship and the union gets tighter with this NBA Remix collection with Bleacher Report and Mitchell & Ness.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Saudi Arabia Targeting Female Rapper Over Video Shot In Mecca

Saudi authorities want a female rapper locked up for disrespectfully representing the city of Mecca.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Bill Cosby Rep Says Weinstein Verdict Is A "Sad Day" In America

Bill Cosby's spokesman issued a crazy statement in the wake of Harvey Wenstein's conviction for raping women.

AllHipHop Staff

50 Cent Posts Meme About R. Kelly & Dwyane Wade's Transgender Daughter

Fiddy is back to his old ways on the Gram.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

12youandme

Kobe Bryant's Wife Sues Over Deadly Helicopter Crash

Kobe Bryant's wife is going after the owners of the helicopter that crashed and killed the NBA superstar and their daughter Gianna.

AllHipHop Staff

Royce Da 5'9" Hopes To Help The Next Generation With ‘The Allegory’ Album

Nearly every track on the project was produced by Nickel Nine.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

realest357

LL Cool J Says He Stopped Kobe Bryant From Dropping Gangsta Rap Album

LL Cool J says that when Kobe Bryant put down the basketball and picked up the mic he was attracted to gangsta rap!

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Juelz Santana Celebrates One-Year Of Incarceration With New Album

Juelz Santana took to Twitter to commemorate his 1st anniversary locked up after getting caught with a loaded gun at an airport in New Jersey.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

JDD

Cardi B Defends Dwyane Wade's Daughter And Checks Homophobes

Cardi B aggressively defended Dwyane Wade's daughter Zaya, who is in the process of transitioning from male to female.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Tomi504Boy

Styles P Gets Very Angry During Lie Detector Test On "Marriage Boot Camp"

The couple is getting therapy after experiencing tough times since losing their daughter Tai to suicide almost five years ago.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

Remdulla1037