EXCLUSIVE: 50 Cent Planning To Track Down Rick Ross In Georgia

(AllHipHop News) 50 Cent's pursuit of Miami rapper Rick Ross will intensify this month.

The G-Unit boss has been attempting to serve Rick Ross with papers, so he can be deposed in an ongoing battle with a law firm over a leaked sex tape.

50's lawyers just shot back at Reed Smith's claims last week that he was using his fruitless attempts to depose Rick Ross as a stall tactic as their $32 million battle winds through the court.

50's lawyers claim Rick Ross, born William Leonard Roberts II, has been avoiding process servers, who have been traveling coast-to-coast in an attempt to subpoena the rapper five different times with no luck.

"[50 Cent] has retained local counsel in the Northern District of Georgia and is in the process of preparing to file a Motion to Compel Ross’ compliance with the Ross Subpoena in that District," Imran H. Ansari, Esq. confirmed.

50 Cent is at war with his former lawyers at Reed Smith and he's suing the law firm for $32 million.

The rapper claims Reed Smith failed to properly defend him in a lawsuit filed by Rick Ross's ex-girlfriend Lastonia Leviston.

50 Cent filed for bankruptcy in July of 2015 after he was ordered to pay $7 million to Leviston after he was found liable for posting the sex tape with his critique.

50 Cent maintains the sex tape first popped up on a website he believes was affiliated with Rick Ross which was located at ThisIsSabrinaSin.Ning.Com.

50 Cent, born Curtis James Jackson III, is asking a judge to grant a motion allowing him time to track down Rick Ross, so he can testify in court.