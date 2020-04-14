AllHipHop
EXCLUSIVE: 50 Cent's Deposition Date For Rick Ross Finally Confirmed

AllHipHop Staff

50 Cent And Rick Ross showdown in court taking place this month!

(AllHipHop News) After over a year of ducking and dodging, rapper Rick Ross will finally be deposed by 50 Cent's lawyers next week over a leaked sex tape.

Lawyers for both sides held a conference call yesterday (April 13th) and finally pinned down the date of April 22nd for Rick Ross to be questioned by 50 Cent's counsel.

50 wants to question Rick Ross as part of his $32 million fight over a leaked sex tape in 2009.

50 Cent was involved in a nasty feud with Rick Ross when he decided to narrate a sex tape of Leviston, which made its way to the internet.

50 was found liable for leaking the tape and he was forced to pay $7 million to Leviston, which forced him into bankruptcy in 2015.

50 Cent maintains Rick Ross was the person behind the original leak of Lastonia Leviston. In 2017, Fif filed his multi-million lawsuit accusing Reed Smith of ruining his case because they failed to depose his Miami-based rap rival.

Now it looks like 50 Cent's cross-country pursuit of Rick Ross will finally pay off when Rick Ross is deposed on April 22nd. 

