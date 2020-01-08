AllHipHop
EXCLUSIVE: A$AP Rocky Fan Who Wanted To Blow Up Swedish Embassy Gets Court Date

AllHipHop Staff
A woman who took it too far and promised to blow up the House of Sweden in Washington D.C. will face a judge for her wild actions.

(AllHipHop News) A woman who threatened to blow up the Swedish Embassy in Washington D.C. on behalf of A$AP Rocky will learn her fate later this month.

According to documents obtained by AllHipHop.com, Rebecca Kanter is slated to go before a judge later this month for her actions on the evening of July 22, 2019.

That is when Kanter was observed approaching the front entrance of the House of Sweden.

She's accused of placing a bag down and throwing liquid from a glass Coca Cola bottle while shouting she was going to blow this motherf##ker up" before fleeing.

Secret Service agents issued a "Be On The Look Out For (BOLO) notice but she was not located until the following day when she returned to the House of Sweden.

Despite the BOLO notice, Kanter managed to clear security and began yelling at embassy personnel in defense of A$AP Rocky, who was locked up in a Swedish prison for an assault at the time.

Kanter grew more irate, and she cussed out a group of students who were touring the building. Then, the woman kicked a teepee display and flipped over a coffee table in the lobby of the House of Sweden.

Embassy staff gave Kanter the chance to leave but she decided to say and way for Secret Service agents, who arrested her.

An investigation revealed Kanter was clout chasing after she posted messages wondering why it wasn't "breaking news that I defiled the House of Sweden last night, that I vandalized the World Bank, that I vandalized the IMF . . . why aren't I getting press for ASAP."

Fortunately, the liquid inside of the bottle was just plain old Coca-Cola.

Rebecca Kanter will face a federal judge on January 29, 2020, at 1 pm.

