EXCLUSIVE: A Breakdown Of Everyone Tekashi69 Helped Send To Prison

Take a look at the fates of all of the defendants Tekashi 6ix9ine cooperated against to win his freedom from the Feds.

(AllHipHop News) Tekash69's cooperation led to plea deals or convictions against all 12 defendants charged in a sweeping RICO case against the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.

The rap star was sent to prison for two years today (December 18th) after collaborating with the Feds for over a year, by providing invaluable information to prosecutors to help bring down the gang's current top leadership.

Tekash69 may be safe in prison for the next few years, but he is going to have to watch his back for the rest of his life since he reportedly refused to join the Witness Protection Program.

The gang already tried to kill Roland "Ro Murda" Martin, who was stabbed multiple times in prison for renouncing Nine Trey.

And the fallout surrounding his cooperation against the gang will continue well into 2020.

The gang's leader Mel Murda is appealing his 135-month prison sentence, as are other members of Nine Trey, including Shotti, Aaron "Bat" Young, Anthony "Harv" Ellison, and Aljermiah "Nuke" Mack.

Here's an exclusive look at everyone who has been sentenced or awaiting their prison sentence.

Daniel Hernandez AKA Tekashi 6ix9ine: Imprisonment - 24 months

Aaron Young AKA Bat: Imprisonment - Two hundred forty 240 months

Kifano Jordan AKA Shotti: Imprisonment - 180 months

Jamel Jones AKA Mel Murda: Imprisonment: - 135 months

Roland Martin AKA Ro Murda: Imprisonment - 66 months

Faheem Walter AKA Crippy: Imprisonment - 62 months

Jensel Butler AKA Ish: Imprisonment - 60 months

Fuguan Lovick AKA Fu Banga: Awaiting Sentence (February 2020)

Denard Butler AKA Drama: Awaiting Sentence (January 2020)

Kintea McKenzie AKA Kooda B: Awaiting Sentence (January 2020)

Anthony Ellison AKA Harv: Awaiting Sentence - asking for a new trial

Aljermiah "Nuke" Mack: Awaiting Sentence - asking for a new trial

As I stated in the last article when he gets out (if he makes it out alive?), it will be interesting to see how long of a life he has. If this was the 60's, 70's, 80's or 90's & you did what he did & did NOT go into witness protection, they would find you some where with a bullet in the back of your head. Good Luck to his Babies Mother & his kid. I would hate for them to get shot by someone trying to shoot him while they are walking up the block somewhere.

