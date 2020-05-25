EXCLUSIVE Big Meech Could Be Released From Prison This Week

Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory believes he should be released from prison early, due to the risk of catching the coronavirus in prison.

(AllHipHop News) Black Mafia Family (BMF) co-founder Big Meech is taking another shot at getting his freedom.

The street legend is serving out a 30-year sentence, after pleading guilty to running a continuing criminal enterprise and conspiring to launder money, in 2007.

In April, Big Meech filed an emergency motion asking the court to reduce his sentence by 11 years and grant his immediate release, due to his elevated risk of catching the coronavirus in FCI Sheridan in Oregon.

On May 5th, Big Meech's request was denied, but his brother Terry "Southwest T" Flenory lucked out and was granted an early release over the danger the disease posed to his health.

Big Meech's lawyers have revealed that the same medical professionals who concluded his brother should be released, also found there was little if any difference between the two brothers.

Medical professionals, including the Division Head of Internal Medicine at Henry Ford Hospital Detroit, concluded that Big Meech is at a heightened risk for developing COVID-19, due to his age, hypertension, and other health factors.

Big Meech also cited his stature in the African American Community, which he says will allow him to effect positive change upon release. He even received a co-sign from State Representative Jewell Jones, Deputy Democratic Caucus Chair.

In fact, the Flenory brothers' life story is about to be dramatized in an upcoming series for Starz being produced by Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson.

"Flenory is the first to tell the undersigned, his children, and frankly anyone who will listen that engaging in that life hurt so many people. It fueled addiction, exacerbated poverty, encouraged other crime, and had numerous other deleterious effects," explained Big Meech's lawyer Wade G. Fink. "Flenory is now paying the price for it with 30 years of his life...but Flenory is determined, whenever he gets out, to do everything in his power to deter the life he pursued."

Additionally, Big Meech already has a job lined up with iconic Detroit fashion designer Bassem Souwaiden, known for the Al-Wissam clothing brand.

Souwaiden is prepared to offer Meech a base salary of $45,000 per year and a commission 15% on all sales generated, which could end up being substantial, given his folk-hero status.

Big Meech's lawyers also filed a second motion to press the government, and a judge has ordered the Feds to respond no later than tomorrow (May 26th).

Over the last few months a variety of celebrity inmates have been released from prison.

Infamous rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, as well as President Donald Trump's cohorts Paul Manafort and Michael Cohen, and Detroit's Hip-Hop Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick have all been granted early releases due to the pandemic.