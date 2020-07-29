EXCLUSIVE: Big Meech Denied Release From Prison Over Disciplinary Violations

Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory wanted to be released from prison early due to the risk of catching the coronavirus in prison but a judge is not having it.

(AllHipHop News) Big Meech just lost his bid to reduce his 30-year prison sentence by over a decade out of his fear of catching the coronavirus.

Big Meech was sentenced to 30 years in prison in 2007 after he pleaded guilty to heading up the Black Mafia Family (BMF) drug trafficking organization with his brother Terry "Southwest T" Flenory, who received a 25-year sentence.

In April of 2020, Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory and his brother Terry "Southwest T" Flenory asked for compassionate releases from prison due to an outbreak of the coronavirus.

On May 5th, Southwest T was granted his request and was sprung six years early, while Big Meech's first petition was denied.

The same month, Big Meech appealed that decision, which was denied today (July 29th) as well.

Judge David M. Lawson ruled that no inmates had coronavirus inside (eight staff members did have COVID) of FCI Sheridan in Oregon, where Big Meech is serving out his time.

But it was Big Meech's own behavior that seemed to tank his bid for freedom.

According to the Feds, Big Meech has lost a total of 135 days of Good Conduct Credit for various serious disciplinary violations, some of which resulted in placement in solitary confinement.