EXCLUSIVE: Big Meech Fights For His Freedom With New Appeal

B.M.F. co-founder Big Meech is working on his third appeal in an attempt to be released from prison due to the threat posed by the coronavirus.

(AllHipHop News) B.M.F. founder Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory is taking another shot at gaining his freedom.

Earlier this week, Big Meech's high-powered lawyer Wade Fink filed a notice with the Eastern District of Michigan, indicated his client is gearing up to fight the second ruling denying his request for compassionate release.

Meech has been trying to get out of a 30-year prison sentence for running a drug empire with his brother Terry "Southwest T" Flenory.

In 2008 Big Meech was sentenced to 30 years in prison, for running the drug dealing organization known as the Black Mafia Family with Southwest T, who was ordered to serve 25 years in prison for his role as a top leader in the gang.

In April of 2020, the brothers filed for compassionate release due to their elevated risks posed by the coronavirus. In May, Southwest T caught a break and was released from a Kentucky prison and sentenced to home confinement.

However, Big Meech has not been so lucky.

In his first attempt to gain compassionate release, Judge David M. Lawson ruled Meech was not at risk of catching the coronavirus at FCI Sheridan in Oregon, where he is serving his time.

A second attempt proved to be just as futile in July after Judge David M. Lawson once again dismissed Meech's fear of the coronavirus while citing his spotty disciplinary record since his incarceration.