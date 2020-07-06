EXCLUSIVE: Blind Man Files Class Action Against Tekashi 6ix9ine For Discrimination

Tekashi 6ix9ine will have to fight a lawsuit claiming his website is discriminating against blind people!

(AllHipHop News) Rap star Tekashi 6ix9ine is being hauled into court by a man who claims he is being discriminated against - because he is blind!

Yony Sosa filed a class-action lawsuit against 6ix9ine in Federal court, because he cannot access the rap star's merch website, https://www.6ix9inestore.com.

Sosa says Tekashi 6ix9ine failed to design, construct, maintain, and operate the website so it is fully accessible to and independently usable by him and other blind people as well.

Last month, Yony Sosa says he visited 6ix9ine's online store but was quickly frustrated by the "multiple access barriers"' which denied him a shopping experience similar to that of a sighted person.

To make matters worse, Sosa claims the site had multiple broken and empty links with no text, redundant links, no alt-text for the images, and other design flaws, which cause problems with screen readers for blind people.

According to Sosa, Tekashi 6ix9ine is breaking Federal law and violating the American with Disabilities Act (ADA) by denying him and almost 8 million other people who are visually impaired access to his online store.

Sosa is seeking to shut down the site with a permanent injunction "to cause a change in Defendant’s corporate policies, practices, and procedures so that Defendant’s website will become and remain accessible to blind and visually-impaired consumers," according to Yony Sosa's complaint.