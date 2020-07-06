AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

EXCLUSIVE: Blind Man Files Class Action Against Tekashi 6ix9ine For Discrimination

GrouchyGreg

Tekashi 6ix9ine will have to fight a lawsuit claiming his website is discriminating against blind people!

(AllHipHop News) Rap star Tekashi 6ix9ine is being hauled into court by a man who claims he is being discriminated against - because he is blind!

Yony Sosa filed a class-action lawsuit against 6ix9ine in Federal court, because he cannot access the rap star's merch website, https://www.6ix9inestore.com.

Sosa says Tekashi 6ix9ine failed to design, construct, maintain, and operate the website so it is fully accessible to and independently usable by him and other blind people as well.

Last month, Yony Sosa says he visited 6ix9ine's online store but was quickly frustrated by the "multiple access barriers"' which denied him a shopping experience similar to that of a sighted person.

To make matters worse, Sosa claims the site had multiple broken and empty links with no text, redundant links, no alt-text for the images, and other design flaws, which cause problems with screen readers for blind people.

According to Sosa, Tekashi 6ix9ine is breaking Federal law and violating the American with Disabilities Act (ADA) by denying him and almost 8 million other people who are visually impaired access to his online store.

Sosa is seeking to shut down the site with a permanent injunction "to cause a change in Defendant’s corporate policies, practices, and procedures so that Defendant’s website will become and remain accessible to blind and visually-impaired consumers," according to Yony Sosa's complaint. 

tekashi sued
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Trae Tha Truth Recruits T.I., Styles P, Conway, Bun B & More For “Time For Change” Charity Song

Listen to the posse cut that the Texan calls a "Black Lives Really Matter anthem."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Watch J. Cole Freestyle In Dreamville's 'Revenge Of The Dreamers 3' Anniversary Video

The label is celebrating the release of its Grammy-nominated album.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Upcoming Show "Cracka" Puts Blacks As Slave Owners And Whites As Slaves

What history flipped the script on slavery and the Africans kept slaves? "Cracka" explores this alternative non-reality.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Graymalkin

50 Cent Talks Giving Pop Smoke Advice On Writing About Death

Steven Victor declared "justice will definitely be served" in the murder case.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

illseed

Kanye West Challenging President Trump For White House In 2020

Kanye West is going to put his billions to work as he makes a run for the White House.

Mike Winslow

by

JDD

Jada Pinkett Smith's Mother Posts A Message Following August Alsina Scandal

Adrienne Banfield-Norris shares her thoughts on the situation.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

DerekAgain

Ice Cube Gives Federal Plan For Black America

Ice Cube just introduced his comprehensive plan for Black America to follow as a guide to liberation.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

Southcidal3

Pharrell Premiering Gospel Series On Netflix

Pharrell Williams returned to his hometown in Virginia, to find some of the best gospel singers for a new Netflix TV series.

AllHipHop Staff

Fans Push Back On 2 Chainz Endorsing Kanye West For President

One famous billionaire seems ready to support Ye's apparent bid to be the POTUS.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Celebrities Clown Kanye Over Presidential Bid

As expected, Kanye West is drawing intense criticism after he announced he would run for president in 2020.

AllHipHop Staff