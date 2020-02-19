AllHipHop
EXCLUSIVE: Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Changing Group Name After 25 Years

Mike Winslow
by
-edited

Bone Thugs-n-Harmony has decided to change their name after a life-changing sit down at a Buffalo Wild Wings.

(AllHipHop News) Group members Bone Thugs-N-Harmony are locked in a friendly battle over a proposed name change.

After 25 years of reinventing rap, legendary group Bone Thugs-N-Harmony is changing its name to "Boneless" Thugs-N-Harmony.

The name change came about after the group went to a Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant and devoured the chain's new, juicier boneless wings for the first time.

Krayzie Boneless, Flesh-N-Boneless and Wish Boneless were quick to get on board with the name change, while Layzie Bone appears be holding out.

Boneless Thugs-N-Harmony's manager Steve Lobel, stated that “Bone Thugs is a group where majority rules. So, for now, the name change will stick.”

In all actuality, the name change is part of a huge corporate deal Bone just struck with BWW to promote the brand's new chicken wings.

"It was the whole concept of just us going through our riffs as a group, and the concept of changing our names to Boneless," Layzie Bone told AllHipHop.com. "It was funny and hilarious to us: the concept of doing the boneless wings and us being Bone’s. They reached out [to Steve Lobel] and that's how it came about. It was funny!"

Boneless Thugs-N-Harmony is planning a limited run of merchandise at Bonelessthugs.com.

Take a look at the new commercial and merchandise below.

