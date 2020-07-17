EXCLUSIVE: Cardi B Says She Hasn't Made Money Off Her Music In Years

Cardi B made the shocking claim during a sworn deposition in a battle over a mixtape cover.

(AllHipHop News) A guy who says Cardi B made him infamous by using his tattoo on a raunchy mixtape cover claims the rapper is deliberately railroading a high-stakes lawsuit.

Kevin Michael Brophy is suing Cardi B for at least $5 million over her mixtape "Gangster B##ch Music Vol 1."

The cover features Cardi B with her legs spread open, while a man gives her head as she nonchalantly sips from a 40 ounce of beer.

Brophy claims the explicit cover for "Gangster B##ch Music Vol 1" humiliated him and cost him work.

Cardi B. maintains she is being extorted by Brophy, who is supposedly simply looking to make a quick buck.

"Do you have any proof that he's distressed? This man works in a damn f##king surf shop. You're not a model," Cardi snapped, according to one recently released deposition taken in April 2019.

"You haven't, like, gone to no damn psychiatrist. How is this affecting your life? I want to know how is your client's live [sic] is being affected. How? It's ridiculous. It's wasting my time. It's wasting my money. Like, I could really be with my kid right now. Like, I'm really upset because I really have to be with my kid...All because of some bulls##t, trying to get money, and then $5,000,000. Are you f##king kidding me?," said an irritated Cardi.

On May 8th, Cardi sat down for another deposition, where she was pressed about her income from her music career.

Cardi seemed to intentionally remain vague about the money she made from massively successful singles like "Bodak Yellow," "I Like It," and "Be Careful" all taken from her hit debut album Invasion of Privacy, which is certified triple platinum.

However, while she was under oath, the "Bodak Yellow" hitmaker told Brophy's lawyers that she hadn't seen a royalty check in years.

A: I mean, it's hard for me to do because I'm in litigation, so I haven't even gotten paid for, like, none of my music yet, so...

Q. What do you mean you haven't been paid for none of your music yet?

A. I haven't gotten paid for none of my music yet because I'm in litigation.

Q. Let me go back to my question. Have you tried personally to find any financial records that show how much money you have been paid since March of 2016 or what kind of expenses you've incurred since March of 2016?

A. No, I haven't because I'm in litigation. So that means I would have to audit, like, audit a label and stuff like that, and I am in litigation, so you just can't do it... I haven't gotten paid for my music in two -- in years, in years.

Cardi is most likely referring to a $10 million lawsuit over her career filed by her former manager Klenord "Shaft" Raphael, who claims the rapper breached a management agreement to sign with Quality Control.

Cardi B said Shaft's company was responsible for creating the cover of "Gangster B##ch Music Vol 1," which is still being distributed by Empire.

Additionally, Cardi maintained she has never received a penny from "Gangster B##ch Music Vol 1," which she says earned less than a million dollars.

However, Brophy's lawyers were not convinced the rapper was being honest, and accused Cardi of intentionally being vague about her finances during the deposition.

In the latest round of court documents, Brophy's lawyers are seeking an order to compel Cardi B to turn over her financial records for 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020.

"Because Ms. Almanzar was completely unprepared and unable to testify about relevant topics at her deposition, we intend to move to compel records, and if necessary, further testimony from Cardi B or, in the alternative, a witness who is able to testify," Lawrence J. Conlan said.

A judge has yet to rule.

Cardi also remained coy with fans last night (July 15th) when someone asked her where the new music was.