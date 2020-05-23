AllHipHop
EXCLUSIVE: Chanel West Coast And Sharon Stone Beef SETTLED Over Drug-Fueled Song

Nolan Strong

Sharon Stone and Chanel West Coast have finally reached an agreement over claims the rapper stole the actresses image for her song "Sharon Stoned.

(AllHipHop News) Actress Sharon Stone and Chanel West Coast have finally squashed their beef.

AllHipHop.com can confirm that Sharon's lawsuit against Chanel West Coast has been dismissed over the rapper's song "Sharon Stoned."

The ladies ended up in court in November 2019, after the actress revealed her image was tarnished over the rapper's drug-fueled song "Sharon Stoned."

Sharon claimed Chanel was a "challenged" rapper who blatantly ripped off scenes from her famous movies "Casino" and "Basic Instinct" on the song, which repeats the famed actresses name Sharon Stone thirty-three times and the name Sharon ninety-nine times."

Chanel West Coast, real name Chelsea Dudley, labeled Sharon Stone a hypocrite, since she originally liked the song and even agreed to appear in the video, but backed out at the last minute.

Chanel also claimed she made Sharon relevant again, thanks to her song.

As we previously reported, the ladies sat down to try and settle things out in December of 2019, and they finally struck an agreement earlier this week. 

