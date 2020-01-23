EXCLUSIVE: Converted Kanye West Settles Claim He Stole "The Spirit Of Marcus Garvey"

(AllHipHop News) Kanye West has made peace with a songwriter from Guyana, who claims the rapper literally stole the "spirt" of Marcus Garvey.

Actor Ronald Oslin Bobb-Semple filed a lawsuit against Kanye West, Kid Cudi, and Ty Dolla $ign, claiming they ripped off his 2002 vocal performance “The Spirit of Marcus Garvey."

The trio then worked Bobb-Semple's sampled vocals into The Kids See Ghost track "Freeee (Ghost Town, Pt. 2)," with no permission on the album, which debuted at #2 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Kanye originally pushed back against Bobb-Semple's demand for unspecified damages, as well as an injunction to halt the sales of "Freeee (Ghost Town, Pt. 2)."

But Kanye abruptly stopped fighting the lawsuit earlier this week, when his lawyer announced he had settled with Ronald Oslin-Bobb Semple.

The entire lawsuit has been dismissed without prejudice.

Now Kanye West just has to finalize the settlement with the court within the next 30 days and the battle with Bobb-Semple will be officially over.

Earlier this month, Kanye West announced he had come to a settlement with EMI over a lawsuit concerning the rapper’s bid to be released from his "servitude" contract with the publishing giant.