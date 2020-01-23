AllHipHop
Login

EXCLUSIVE: Converted Kanye West Settles Claim He Stole "The Spirit Of Marcus Garvey"

AllHipHop Staff
by

Kanye West has come to an agreement with a songwriter from Guyana who accused the rap star of stealing his performance dedicated to Marcus Garvey.

(AllHipHop News) Kanye West has made peace with a songwriter from Guyana, who claims the rapper literally stole the "spirt" of Marcus Garvey.

Actor Ronald Oslin Bobb-Semple filed a lawsuit against Kanye West, Kid Cudi, and Ty Dolla $ign, claiming they ripped off his 2002 vocal performance “The Spirit of Marcus Garvey."

The trio then worked Bobb-Semple's sampled vocals into The Kids See Ghost track "Freeee (Ghost Town, Pt. 2)," with no permission on the album, which debuted at #2 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Kanye originally pushed back against Bobb-Semple's demand for unspecified damages, as well as an injunction to halt the sales of "Freeee (Ghost Town, Pt. 2)."

But Kanye abruptly stopped fighting the lawsuit earlier this week, when his lawyer announced he had settled with Ronald Oslin-Bobb Semple.

The entire lawsuit has been dismissed without prejudice.

Now Kanye West just has to finalize the settlement with the court within the next 30 days and the battle with Bobb-Semple will be officially over.

Earlier this month, Kanye West announced he had come to a settlement with EMI over a lawsuit concerning the rapper’s bid to be released from his "servitude" contract with the publishing giant. 

Comments
Kodak Black's Mother Teams With Attorney Benjamin Crump To Address Alleged Prison Abuse
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
Lil Wayne Teases The Release Of His 'Funeral' Album
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
EXCLUSIVE: Read A Letter R. Kelly "Allegedly" Sent To One Of His Victims
Nolan Strong
Nolan Strong
1
Last Reply· by
tyfromthechi
tyfromthechiSounda like a bunch of bull
The NFL & Roc Nation Release Botham Jean Shooting PSA
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
RichBX
RichBXI get it but I believe it's wild disrespectful to not include the lives of young men and women lost to senseless street…
WWE Legend R-Truth Cannot Resist His Calling To Rap
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
2
Last Reply· by
Crayon
CrayonWelcome on board.. …
Roddy Ricch's "The Box" Tops The Hot 100 Chart For A Second Week
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
4
Last Reply· by
illseed
illseedPoor Selena Gomez!!!! Begging for support yet failing
Judge Explains Why Tekashi 6ix9ine Must Remain Behind Bars
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
5
Last Reply· by
Noname
NonameYea if he received that 47 she would sing a different tune. She is a baddie but dumb AF. She hanging around for that bag…
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries Quotes The Notorious B.I.G. During Trump Impeachment Trial
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
2
Last Reply· by
Crayon
CrayonHis legacy lives on.. …
Diddy Can Now Legally Call Himself "Love"
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
Young Thug Announces FAMU's Band As The Winner Of The #HBCUHotChallenge
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment