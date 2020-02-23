EXCLUSIVE: Cop Tied To 6ix9ine & Nine Trey Gangstas Ordered to Court For Sentencing

A former high-ranking NYPD cop will receive her prison sentence next month for smuggling heroin for the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods

(AllHipHop News) A rogue cop accused of drug dealing on behalf of Tekashi 6ix9ine and the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods will be formally sentenced next month.

Sergeant Arlicia Robinson is facing up to 10 years in prison after she was charged with one count of possession of heroin with intent to distribute 1 kilogram or more.

Sgt. Robinson was arrested in November of 2018, the same month the Feds unsealed a RICO indictment against Tekashi 6ix9ine and the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.

Sgt. Robinson is accused of assisting the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods in a conspiracy to import heroin into Brooklyn on three separate occasions in the summer of 2018.

During Tekashi 6ix9ine's three-week trial last October, a cooperating witness named Kristian "CEO Kris" Cruz, testified under oath that Sgt. Robinson was part of the gang's drug smuggling operation.

Sgt. Robinson's job overseeing dozens of housing projects throughout Brooklyn provided the cover the gang needed to get their drugs distributed throughout the borough.

In November of 2019, Sgt. Robinson appeared in court and pleaded guilty to one felony count of possession with the intent to manufacture, distribute, or dispense, a controlled substance.

Former NYPD Sergeant Arlicia Robinson will appear before Judge Alvin Hellerstein on March 27th in Manhattan.