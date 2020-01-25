EXCLUSIVE: Damon Dash Blows Off $50 Million Sex Assault Lawsuit; Loses By Default

(AllHipHop News) Damon Dash is in jeopardy of taking a huge loss in a $50 million battle over an alleged sexual assault.

The rap mogul has yet to reply to a complaint filed by a photographer who insists Damon groped her, earning his nemesis, attorney Christopher Brown, a default judgment.

Damon is locked in a legal war with Brown, who represents two separate plaintiffs suing the Roc-A-Fella Records co-founder.

One of Christopher Brown's clients is a filmmaker named Josh Webber and the other is the photographer, Monique Bunn.

Monique Bunn retained Christopher Brown to represent her in the lawsuit against Damon Dash, which was filed in December of 2019.

Bunn alleges she spent the night at Damon's Los Angeles house for work in April of 2019.

At some point during the evening, Bunn supposedly woke up to Damon exposing himself while stroking her breasts and holding on her backside without consent.

To make matters more damaging, Damon allegedly kept Bunn's equipment along with 30 years of her photos and other intellectual property.

Earlier this month, the judge overseeing the legal battle ordered Damon Dash and Monique Bunn to stand trial over the lewd accusations on June 24th, 2020.

Damon Dash has adamantly refuted the claims - on social media.

"He [Christopher Brown] is now trying to start the black Harvey Weinstein me too movement against me and he is representing another lawsuit with another allegation," Damon Dash wrote on his Instagram account.

He posted footage of an argument he had with Monique Bunn and accused her of being a lying thief.

He's also been ruthlessly targeting Christopher Brown on Instagram.

Dame is even preparing what appears to be a tell-all, expose documentary targeting the attorney.

While the videos may satisfy Damon's blood lust for Christopher Brown's head, the court is not so impressed.

Damon Dash was served with a copy of the lawsuit on January 2nd, but so far he has not replied to the court with a response to the complaint.

So, on January 24th, a default judgment was granted to Monique Bunn, because Damon Dash appears to have blown off the lawsuit.

Damon is also fighting with Christopher Brown and a filmmaker named Josh Webber over a movie called "The List"/"Dear Frank."

Damon Dash says he was guaranteed equity in the film, but Josh Webber and the movie's producer Muddy Water Pictures says Damon doesn't deserve anything after he was fired, over his antics on set.

A few weeks ago, Christopher Brown asked a judge to give Muddy Water Pictures the full rights to "The List"/"Dear Frank" as they sort out the legal mess.