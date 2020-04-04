AllHipHop
EXCLUSIVE: Damon Dash Could Lose Millions For Illegally Streaming Movie

GrouchyGreg

Damon Dash is accused of illegally streaming the movie "Mafietta" and ruining a bunch of deals for an aspiring filmmaker.

(AllHipHop News) Damon Dash could lose millions to the author and creator of the "Mafietta" book series and film if his nemesis has his way.

Attorney Christopher Brown is suing Damon Dash in three separate lawsuits.

Christopher Brown is representing a client named Monique Bunn who claims Damon sexually molested her and stole her equipment and photos in a $52 million lawsuit.

Another one of Brown's clients, Josh Webber, claims Damon directed and then stole his movie "Dear Frank" and started marketing it as his own in a legal war that could cause Damon at least $14 million - and that's just for two separate libel lawsuits!

Finally, Christopher Brown is representing Edwyna Brooks, who is the author and creator of the “Mafietta” book series and movie "Mafietta: Rise of a Female Boss."

Brooks has lodged the same complaint as Josh Webber: Damon simply hijacked the film.

In new court filings, Christopher Brown is seeking almost $2 million from Damon Dash for infringing upon Edwyna Brooks' copyrights for "Mafietta: Rise of a Female Boss."

Edwyna Brooks claims Damon Dash ruined the value of the movie when he streamed the flick to his "Damon Dash Studios" subscription service for over a year, without authorization.

"The 'Mafietta' brand was substantially harmed due to defendants unlawful streaming of the film," Christopher Brown said, noting that Damon Dash was contracted as a "work for hire" when he was brought on board to direct the film.

Superimposed1585925558115
Damon Dash clowned Christopher Brown during a deposition over the movie "Mafietta."

According to Chris Brown, Brooks was in talks with several major distributors after "Mafietta: Rise of a Female Boss" won the Audience Choice at the International Black Film Festival in 2015/2016.

"The value of the brand was destroyed by Dash as Mafietta had potential to be a viable project and produce revenue across the entertainment field...[Dash] took [Brooks'] Mafietta branded film that had a chance to succeed and unlawfully streamed the mark and film, which greatly diminished/harmed [Brooks]," according to Christopher Brown.

As a result, Edwyna Brooks is demanding almost $2 million in compensation for Damon's antics.

Here is a breakdown of what Damon Dash could have to fork over for illegally streaming "Mafietta: Rise of a Female Boss."

(1) $557,372.84 for copyright infringement

(2) $375,500.00 in discretionary damages relating to infringement

(3) $557,372.84 for trademark infringement

(4) costs

(5) legal fees for all claims

(6) treble/punitive damages to be set by the Court

(7) Permanent injunction indicating that the defendants cannot market, distribute, reproduce, advertise or promote "Mafietta: Rise of a Female Boss."

