AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

EXCLUSIVE: Damon Dash Demands $51 Million "Fantastical" Sex Assault Lawsuit Be Dismissed

AllHipHop Staff

Damon Dash is swinging back (legally) at a woman who claims the Roc-A-Fella founder groped her, in a $51 million battle.

(AllHipHop News) Rap mogul Damon Dash is preparing for another legal round with his hated nemesis, attorney Chris Brown.

Damon is asking a judge to toss a $51 million judgment against him, filed by a photographer who claims he groped her during a drunken stupor in his Los Angeles home.

In court documents filed earlier this week, Damon Dash's new power attorney Michael S. Traylor ESQ labeled Brown and Bunn as nothing but extortionists.

"This action is brought on behalf of [Bunn] by [Damon's] nemesis attorney Christopher Brown who continues to bring or threatened spurious litigation... and who has had a long, contentious relationship with Dash which began at a deposition where insults were exchanged," Michael S. Traylor said.

Christopher Brown also represents a filmmaker named Josh Webber, an author named Edwyna Brooks, as well as Monique Bunn, who is a veteran shutterbug hired by Damon to do a photo shoot for his Poppington brand in April of 2019.

Monique Bunn said she spent the night at the Roc-A-Fella founder's house with his partner Raquel Horn, and that is when the trouble started.

The first dispute arose over a trip to an Apple store, where Monique Bunn allegedly purchased $3,000 worth gear for the shoot, which was supposedly approved by Raquel Horn.

Later that night, Bunn claims Damon walked into her room, grabbed her breasts, and rubbed her butt without permission, as he stood covered by nothing but a robe.

The next day, Monique Bunn said Damon must have sobered up because he was pissed off over the credit card charges and decided.

In retaliation, Damon allegedly decided to keep some of Bunn's equipment, including a hard-drive with thousands of rare, valuable Hip-Hop photos.

Bunn filed a $51 million-dollar lawsuit against Damon in December of 2019.

Christopher Brown and Bunn were awarded a default judgment in January of 2020 because Damon never replied to the lawsuit.

However, in new court filings, Damon Dash has blasted the lawsuit as a conspiracy to extort money out of him on baseless legal grounds.

Damon Dash is asking for the default judgment to be vacated because the case should be heard in California and not New York - if at all.

"Simply put, this action has no place in this court or perhaps any Court. Included in these allegations is a fantastical story of alleged sexual assault...the allegations mysteriously arose immediately after [Bunn] was caught making unauthorized purchases with [Damon's] credit accounts and confronted about same on video which revealed she was in possession of the ill-gotten gains."

Damon Dash also maintains he was never properly served because Christoper Brown sent a process server to the wrong address.

"I was not personally served with the pleadings in this manner, nor was

substituted service made upon me, individually and/or on behalf of Poppington, LLC," Damon Dash said.

Damon Dash's lawyer also accused Christopher Brown of abusing the court system by filing irrelevant accusations against him – in hopes of garnering media attention.

Damon Dash is planning to seek relief for defamation due to Christopher Brown's conduct, which he insists falls outside of the scope of litigation privilege.

Last month, Christopher Brown celebrated and taunted Damon Dash, after the mogul was ordered to pay the lawyer's client Edwyna Brooks $300,000 over claims he illegally streamed her movie "Mafietta" and ruined several deals.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

EXCLUSIVE: Lil Nas X Offers Up Flamenco Music Defense In Battle For Millions Over "Rodeo"

Lil Nas X wants a musicologist to prove his song "Rodeo" was inspired by Flamenco music.

GrouchyGreg

by

Lbxx

TDE CEO Anthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith Announces Kendrick Lamar Will Return Soon

Is Kung Fu Kenny ready to release new music?

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

mrmario100

Are Snoop Dogg & Busta Rhymes Set To Faceoff In A 'Verzuz' Battle?

Both Hip Hop legends have three decades worth of hits in their arsenal.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

JoeyFocusd

"Twilight" Actor's Culinary Dream Inspired By West Coast Rappers Before Death

Actor Gregory Tyree Boyce was working on a line of chicken wings named after rappers when he was tragically found dead in his apartment with his girlfriend.

AllHipHop Staff

Nicki Minaj Admits It Was Tough To Rap Over "Say So" Beat

Nicki Minaj took to Twitter, to give an interesting backstory behind a reservation rapping on say so with Doja Cat.

AllHipHop Staff

Swizz Beatz Calls On Jermaine Dupri To Help Set Up 'Verzuz' Battle Featuring 112 & Jagged Edge

Will the world get to see an all-ATL faceoff between the two bands?

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

San Antonio Reporter Reacts To Future Sampling His Voice On 'High Off Life' Album

It looks like Steve Spriester is embracing his new "Mr. Put Money In Bag" moniker.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Rod Wave Signs Publishing Deal With Sony/ATV

The agreement is said to cover the Alamo Records signee's catalog and future works.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Warren G Gives Back To Students At St. Bernadino Valley College

There is a particular cloth that those 213 guys are cut from. And while everyone is focusing on Tekashi trying to pull Snoop out of character, the Dogfather’s former group mate and friend, Warren G is showing the world why those Long Beach boys are just different.

AllHipHop Staff

Billboard Responds To 6ix9ine's Accusations Of Being Cheated Out Of "Gooba" Going No. 1

Pop superstars Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber also had words for the controversial rapper.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)