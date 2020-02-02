AllHipHop
EXCLUSIVE: Damon Dash Sued For Another $7.4 Million By "Culture Vulture" Lawyer

Nolan Strong
by

Attorney Christopher Brown is going after Damon Dash's fortune again, with a new $7 million lawsuit over the Roc-A-Fella founder's social media posts.

(AllHipHop News) A new front has opened up in Damon Dash's legal war with a lawyer he maintains has targeted him for "extortion."

Lawyer Christopher Brown just smacked Dame with a $7.4 million libel lawsuit due to his constant attacks on social media.

Christopher Brown is asking a court for millions over a series of remarks Damon posted in January of 2019, labeling Brown and his client Josh Webber of being "con" men.

Superimposed1580681527042
Lawyer Christopher Brown is suing Damon Dash for more than $7 million over his posts on social media.

Brown and filmmaker Josh Webber are furious at Damon for ruining their reputations by claiming they stole a movie called "Dear Frank/The List," which stars Robin Givens, Romeo Miller, David Banner, Kandi Burress, Karrueche Tran, and others.

Damon claims he was promised equity, while Muddy Water and Webber say the rap mogul wasn't guaranteed anything.

Damon's battle with Christopher Brown became headline news after the Roc-A-Fella founder's fiery statements during a deposition for a lawsuit over the movie.

Brown gave up on questioning Damon during a deposition on November 21st, 2019 in New York, which ended when the cops were called.

To complicate the legal wrangling, Christopher Brown is representing two other clients who are also suing Damon Dash.

Brown is also representing a filmmaker suing Damon over the 2016 film "Mafietta: Rise Of A Female Boss," in addition to a photographer named Monique Bunn.

Earlier this week, Christopher Brown asked a judge to award grant him a $51 million default judgment against Damon, for failing to reply to the sexual assault lawsuit.

As a result of Damon's posts, the lawyer and his client have been subject to ridicule, in addition to losing work and receiving death threats.

Brown is asking a judge to make Damon Dash give him $6,840,000 in damages, in addition to another $565,000, or $1 for each one of the rap mogul's followers. 

