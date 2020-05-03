EXCLUSIVE: Dark Lo's Health Deteriorates In Prison; Judge Refuses Release But Offers Hope

A judge in Philly is refusing to release OBH member Dark Lo, who is facing almost 20 years in prison for trying to intimidate a witness.

(AllHipHop News) Philly rapper Dark Lo is languishing in prison due to previous health problems, and he will have to stay there until at least May 15th.

Dark Lo has a very slim chance of being released from the Federal Detention Center in Philadelphia, where he is awaiting trial for one count of witness tampering and one count of felon in possession of a firearm.

The rapper is an artist on AR-AB's Philadelphia-based OBH Records imprint. The Feds claim he wrote a threatening letter to a cooperating witness, who was testifying against the label's boss, AR-AB.

The day before Dontez Stewart was scheduled to testify, he received a letter with a return address in Philadelphia from sender “Ron Harvey,” a murderous founding member of the infamous Philly's Black Mafia.

AB ended up being convicted of running a Drug Trafficking Organization, while Dark Lo was hit with felony charges and thrown in jail for trying to intimidate Stewart.

Being in prison has been tough on Dark Lo's body since he was still recovering from a stroke and heart attack in 2014 and a kidney replacement in 2019.

As a result, the well-known Philly rapper, who has worked with artists like Maino, Shy Glizzy, Benny the Butcher and Gillie, has to take a variety of pills every day for his cholesterol, kidneys, and heart, all of which have weakened his immune system.

"I have been in a depressed, stressed mindset about my high chance to catch the deadly virus. Although I am in pre-trial, I do not have a violent charge and believe that I am in a bad predicament," Dark Lo wrote in his letter to Judge Mark A. Kearney.

Unfortunately, the Feds opposed Dark Lo's release in a separate filing, claiming the rapper is a flight risk because he's facing a minimum of 15 and a maximum of 19.5 years in prison.

Judge Kearney ruled in favor of prosecutors and denied Dark Lo's release - for now.

Judge Kearney, dismissed the rapper's motion without prejudice and gave the Federal Detention Center a deadline to test the rapper, or he will be able to re-file his motion.