EXCLUSIVE: Derek Chauvin Trial Date Set For Killing George Floyd

The cops accused of killing George Floyd will face justice in March of 2021.

(AllHipHop News) A trial date has been set for the cop accused of murdering George Floyd In Cold blood on Memorial Day.

Judge Peter Cahill set a date of March 8th for the trial of officer Derek Chauvin, who is accused of murdering Floyd by kneeling on his neck for 8 minutes and 26 seconds.

Judge Cahill has yet to decide if Chauvin will be joined by the three other defendants, Tou Thao, Thomas Kiernan Lane, and J. Alexander Kueng, as opposed to trying them separately.

Derek Chauvin will be tried for second-degree murder for killing George Floyd, while Lane, Kueng, and Thao are charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

According to Judge Cahill, the process of jury selection will start on November 1st, which is when proposed jury questionnaires will be drafted for the judge to review.

Those instructions must be filed on or before February 8th. All exhibits must be submitted by March 1st, 2021.

Derek Chauvin's trial will commence on March 8th, 2021 at 9:00 AM.