EXCLUSIVE: Desiigner On Why He Left G.O.OD. Music & How He Prepared For Indie Success

In a recent interview, Desiigner discussed why it was time to leave the label.

Addtional reporting by DJ D-Nellz (@djdnellz)

(AllHipHop News) Not too long ago, Desiigner went public with his request to be let out of his deal with G.O.O.D. Music/Def Jam Recordings.

Around the beginning of 2019, Desiigner went on his IG Live to vent about his dissatisfaction with G.O.O.D. Music and how nobody was “doing this s##t” for him.

In a recent conversation with AllHipHop, Desiigner delved deeper into what happened between him and his label, which signed the rapper on the heels of his massive hit song "Panda."

“I thought I was just gonna be a part of a unit that was more like a circle you know, I mean, not everybody so distant," Desiigner explained to AllHipHop.com. "I was coming into a situation that was already set like that. I just wanted to definitely branch away from that. I don’t think Desiigner needs to waste time being somewhere where it wasn’t gonna get the reception that he [Kanye] wanted.

“When I left that label, I felt like I wasn’t learning enough," Desiigner continued. "So I’m out there resourcing a lot myself, even down to beats, production. Even down to investment dudes, you know, just things like that and building myself as a character.”

Now, just over a year after airing it all out, Desiigner is back promoting his latest record "Survivor," released through his independent record label L.O.D. Records.

The rapper has been steadily ramping up his career. In 2019 he released two singles, "Soul" and Earned iit."

In 2020 Desiigner has already dropped two joints: "Diva" and his latest, "Survivor."

"Survivor" is an artsy video directed by Desiigner and Bobby Misner, and highlights the devastation the pandemic is inflicting on society. The video showcases Desiigner in the barren streets, on his way to a medical appointment.

And while "Survivor" is meant to inspire fans during these trying times, the track can also serve as a metaphor for Desiigner's mentality when it comes to his artistry and his life, since he survived a shooting in Brooklyn when he was 14.

"That New York, Brooklyn blood is always go run through me," Desiigner said. "We turn dirt into roses and it's gonna be a pretty garden at the end of this journey.

Desiigner is currently preparing to release a new album later this year.