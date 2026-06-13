EXCLUSIVE: Diddy With New York Child Abuse Allegations Days After Los Angeles Lawsuit

Diddy’s facing a new New York lawsuit from a woman who says a fake ride home turned into a rape when she was 16.

Diddy is catching cases on both coasts now, and the latest one out of New York reads like something that’d keep you up at night.

A woman filing as Jane Doe sued Sean Combs in Manhattan under New York City’s Gender Motivated Violence Protection Act, alleging he drugged and raped her in the summer of 2000 when she was a 16-year-old walking home in lower Manhattan.

The suit names Bad Boy Entertainment, Bad Boy Records and Combs Enterprises as co-defendants alongside two unnamed John Does alleged to have been Diddy’s employees that night.

The woman says she was walking home when Diddy, sitting in an SUV with two men, started talking to her and pushing a ride she didn’t ask for.

She said no more than once and eventually got in, expecting to be dropped off at her building around the corner. Instead, the driver kept going past her stop, and Diddy handed her a drink to calm her down, after which she says she felt groggy and unable to resist.

Court papers say he then took her to a separate location where he raped her, and she was later dropped off alone in the lobby of her building.

Attorney Michael F. Rubin filed a request to let her proceed as Jane Doe, arguing the case involves child sex abuse and legitimate concerns about public exposure. He wrote that Doe isn’t hiding from Diddy and her identity can be shared with his defense during discovery.

According to the complaint, Doe filed a similar case in 2025 that was later dropped without prejudice, which is why this refiling falls within the GVM law’s extended window, which runs through July 29, 2027.

The New York filing hit days after a male former child actor filed a separate lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court, accusing Diddy of sexually assaulting him at a Hollywood Hills networking event in 2007 when he was a minor.

In that suit, the plaintiff says Diddy lured him to a back room under the guise of career advice, gave him alcohol and assaulted him. Diddy’s rep, Juda Engelmayer, denied those claims to TMZ, calling them “false and ridiculous” and accusing the accuser of trying to get in on a “money gravy train.”

Bad Boy Records and Combs Enterprises are both accused of negligent retention and negligent supervision in the Jane Doe complaint, with the suit alleging the companies “had actual and/or constructive notice” of prior sexual abuse claims against Diddy and kept him in place anyway.

That’s a significant corporate liability angle that could cost the defendants well beyond whatever damages Doe is seeking.

AllHipHop has been following Diddy’s mounting civil exposure from prison, where he’s serving a 50-month federal sentence after his 2025 conviction on two prostitution-related transport counts.

Doe is seeking compensatory damages, punitive damages, legal fees and a jury trial.