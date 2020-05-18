AllHipHop
EXCLUSIVE: Dillards Beats Boosie - Pepper Spray Lawsuit Thrown Out Of Court

Nolan Strong

Boosie Badazz was on the losing end of a lawsuit when a judge dismissed his action against Dillards today after a security guard pepper-sprayed the rapper during Black Spring Break.

(AllHipHop News) Rap star Lil Boosie's war against the City of Biloxi's Dillard's department store has come to a close now that the case has been thrown out of court.

A judge just tossed the Baton Rouge rap star's lawsuit against the department store today (May 18th), after he was pepper-sprayed by a security guard inside of the Edgewater Mall in Biloxi, Mississippi in April 2017.

Boosie was shopping for a polo shirt with a few members of his crew when a crowd started to gather to catch a glimpse of the legendary rapper, who was in town for Black Spring Beach weekend.

Soon the crowd became unruly, and security asked Boosie to leave the mall. The rapper refused and a showdown took place between Boosie, a Dillard's employee, and a Biloxi police officer, who responded to the scene.

Boosie accused the security guard of calling him "Boy" before he unleashed a barrage of pepper-spray on the crowd.

The rapper filed a $40 million lawsuit against the city of Biloxi, the mall's management company, and the security company contracted to patrol the mall.

In January, Boosie settled with all of the parties, except for Dillards.

Earlier today (May 18th), the judge overseeing the case accused the rap star of once again of ignoring the lawsuit he filed.

The lawyer representing Boosie quit the case in July of 2019, citing an undisclosed conflict of interest.

Since then, the case has collected dust, because the rapper has not hired another attorney to represent him in his claim against Dillards.

"Here, there has been a clear record of delay and contumacious conduct by Plaintiffs. Despite the Court’s repeated Orders over the past ten months to either retain new counsel or inform the Court that they were proceeding pro se, Plaintiffs have made no contact with the Court and they have taken no action in the case. The Court’s attempts to prompt “diligent prosecution” through lesser sanctions than dismissal have proven to be futile," wrote U.S. District Judge Halil Suleyman Ozerden.

"Plaintiffs are no longer interested in pursuing this case. As such, their remaining claims against Defendant Dillard’s, Inc. should be dismissed without prejudice," wrote the judge.

The ruling is the latest setback for Boosie's war with the mall and the cops.

In April of 2019, the security guard involved in the dispute filed a counter-suit against Lil Boosie and accused the rap star of intentional infliction of emotional distress, conspiracy, and negligence.

In July of 2019, Boosie was ordered to pay the security guard $223,000 after he missed a hearing in the case, which resulted in a default judgment against the rapper.

A few days after his lawyer quit, Boosie vented on IG and accused the court and the City of Biloxi of being involved in a racist conspiracy to destroy him.

"NOBODY GAVE ME ONE COURT NOTICE. THIS IS A RACIST PLOT TO TRY N TAKE ME DOWN. THIS MAN CHASED ME DOWN N MASED ME IN FRONT OF MY DAUGHTER N FAMILY N YALL WANT ME TO PAY HIM. Why would I miss court? THESE PPL ARE FULL OF EVIL N DECEIT," Boosie fumed.

Boosie still has some hope, if he wants to pursue the lawsuit, because the judge dismissed the case without prejudice, meaning he will have an opportunity to appeal the verdict if he so chooses. 

