EXCLUSIVE: El Chapo's Lawyer Gives Up On Tekashi69 Ex-Manager's Appeal

GrouchyGreg
by

Tekashi69's old manager Kifano Shotti Jordan received some very bad news earlier this week concerning his appeal.

(AllHipHop News) The lawyer who represented El Chapo is asking a judge to excuse him from defending Tekashi 69 former manager Kifano "Shotti" Jordan.

Shotti hired high-powered lawyer Jeffrey Lichtman to represent him in an appeal of his 15-year sentence for racketeering with Tekashi 69 and the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.

In March of 2019, Shotti pleaded guilty to firearms offenses over a wave of violence he perpetrated with Tekashi 6ix9ine and members of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.

Shotti pled guilty to one count of using and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence for an assault with a dangerous weapon, one count of discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

After reviewing the case, Jeffrey Lichtman believes Shotti has no chance at winning an appeal, mainly because he signed a valid appeal waive which prohibits him from challenging the sentence.

"I respectfully submit that the record from the district court contains no reversible errors. To the contrary, the record reveals that Mr. Jordan knowingly, voluntarily and intelligently pled guilty to the charges," Jeffrey Lichtman wrote to Judge Paul Engelmayer in an attempt to excuse himself from representing Shotti.

"Accordingly, I submit that there exists no non-frivolous issues on appeal. For these reasons, counsel should be permitted to withdraw," argued Jeffrey Lichtman.

El Chapo's lawyer requests to be excused from representing Kifano "Shotti" Jordan's 15-year prison sentence appeal.
