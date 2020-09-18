EXCLUSIVE: FBI Refusing To Give City Of Chicago Jussie Smollett Investigation Docs

The FBI and the city of Chicago are in a tug-of-war over evidence to prosecute Jussie Smollett!

(AllHipHop News) A legal tussle has broken out between the FBI and the City of Chicago and the beef is over actor, Jussie Smollett.

First, off Jussie claimed he received a threatening, racist homophobic letter on January 22nd. The envelope also contained a white powdered substance, which was later determined to be acetaminophen and protein.

Then there was Jussie an infamous incident on January 29th, 2019, when Jussie was allegedly assaulted by a group of MAGA-loving Trump supporters.

Jussie claimed the assailants tied a noose around his neck and dosed him with a bleach-like substance.

After an investigation, the City of Chicago claimed Jussie allegedly hired two Nigerian brothers named Abel and Ola Osundairo, to beat him up and stage the whole ordeal, so the actor could draw more attention on "Empire" where he starred as Jamal Lyon.

In March of 2019, Jussie was indicted and charged with 16 class four felony charges by a grand jury in relation to the alleged hate crime hoax.

Later that month, all of the charges were dropped after Kim Foxx, the Cook County state’s attorney, ruled there was not enough evidence to successfully convict the disgraced actor.

In April of 2019, the City of Chicago sued Jussie for $130,000 worth of resources the cops wasted investigating the bogus crime, and then in February, the prosecutors charged him with six counts of making a false police report.

Prosecutors from Chicago wanted the FBI to fork over records of their probe into Smollett’s case, which was triggered because he allegedly used the Federal mail system to send the tainted letter to himself.

In November of 2019, investigators tried to subpoena the FBI to get evidence from their probe into the Smollett case.

"The City has no legal basis to obtain these materials, and as to non-grand jury materials sought by the subpoena, this Court should deny the motion and quash the subpoena," U.S. Attorney John R. Lausch argued before Judge Virginia M. Kendall, in a bid to thwart any effort to turn over their evidence.

"The response would require the FBI to 'reveal information acquired as part of an ongoing criminal investigation,' as well as would “reveal and impair the effectiveness of investigatory records and techniques for law enforcement purposes,” U.S. Attorney John R. Lausch added.

The FBI is asking the court to deny the city's request for their documents.