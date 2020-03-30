AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

EXCLUSIVE: Feds - No Coronavirus And Plenty Of Soap For R. Kelly In Prison

Nolan Strong

The government is fighting back against R. Kelly's attempt to get out of prison because he's scared of catching the coronavirus.

(AllHipHop News) The Feds believe R. Kelly will simply disappear if he is released from prison during a global pandemic caused by an outbreak of the deadly coronavirus.

Last week, R. Kelly filed documents asking to be released from MCC prison in Chicago, claiming it is impossible to practice social distancing or maintain good hygiene.

The singer said basic amenities like soap are luxuries some prisoners cannot always afford.

The lack of soap, plus a recent hernia operation, as well as his age, put R. Kelly at risk of contracting the disease, according to his lawyer Steve Greenberg.

Greenberg told the judge the 53-year-old singer was planning to stay at an apartment with one of his girlfriends and alleged sex slave, Joycelyn Savage.

Today (March 30th), United States Attorney Richard P. Donoghue hit back at R. Kelly, claiming his conditions in prison were just fine.

First, Donoghue said that as of today there were no known cases of the coronavirus inside of MCC.

Second, Donoghue claimed there is more than enough soap to go around the prison.

"MCC Chicago has also made it clear that the defendant continues to have access to soap and cleaning supplies at no cost. He may purchase additional soap from the commissary if he chooses," said Richard Donoghue.

On a more serious note, Donoghue noted the real risk R. Kelly could pose to the victims and witnesses in his case.

In fact, in October of 2019, a judge shot down his earlier bid citing his failing health to get released.

"The defendant continues to pose both a flight risk and a serious risk of

obstruction. His motion for emergency bail, based primarily on the generalized risks from COVID-19 and circumstances that are hardly unique to him, do not overcome the risks he poses if released," Richard Donoghue said.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ex-Gangmember Says 'Nipsey Hussle "Forgot The Rules Of The Streets"

According to an ol’ head affiliated with the gang culture on the BBC Three documentary, "The Mysterious Murder Of Nipsey Hussle," the rapper was killed because he forgot the rules of the street.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

Tee215

Future's Alleged Baby Mama Wants Breathtaking Amount Of Money Each Month

Eliza Reign, the woman that is allegedly the mother of his youngest daughter is reportedly asking for her former lover to shell out a huge amount of cash, thanks to Forbes!

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

Lady2020

Watch Mariah Carey's iHeart Living Room Concert For America Performance

The music icon was one of the many stars to take part in the virtual jam session.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Drake Posts Face Photos Of His Son Adonis

As the country deals with COVID-19, Drizzy is shifting his attention to his family.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

illseed

Nav Talks Having A Pop Smoke Feature For His Next Project

The Weeknd ally is set to premiere his "Turks" music video with Gunna and Travis Scott today.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The Weeknd's 'After Hours' Album Debuts At No. 1 With Record-Breaking Streaming Week

Abel presents "Nothing Compares," "Missed You," and "Final Lullaby" as bonus tracks for the LP.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

DJ Akademiks Blasts Metro Boomin For His Response To A Social Media Post

The 'Everyday Struggle' pundit has words for Young Metro.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Cardi B Reacts To Rumors She's Suing Atlantic Records

Sections of the internet believe the "Bodak Yellow" rapper is beefing with her label.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Cardi B Worries Fans With Stomachache Tweet

Cardi B shared she had a stomachache on twitter, now fans are speculating the reason behind it.

Fatima Barrie

50 Cent Explains Why Put "For Life" On TV Instead Of Film

50 Cent explains why "For Life" ended up on television instead of in the movie theaters.

Fatima Barrie

by

mobdroportuagal