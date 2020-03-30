EXCLUSIVE: Feds - No Coronavirus And Plenty Of Soap For R. Kelly In Prison

The government is fighting back against R. Kelly's attempt to get out of prison because he's scared of catching the coronavirus.

(AllHipHop News) The Feds believe R. Kelly will simply disappear if he is released from prison during a global pandemic caused by an outbreak of the deadly coronavirus.

Last week, R. Kelly filed documents asking to be released from MCC prison in Chicago, claiming it is impossible to practice social distancing or maintain good hygiene.

The singer said basic amenities like soap are luxuries some prisoners cannot always afford.

The lack of soap, plus a recent hernia operation, as well as his age, put R. Kelly at risk of contracting the disease, according to his lawyer Steve Greenberg.

Greenberg told the judge the 53-year-old singer was planning to stay at an apartment with one of his girlfriends and alleged sex slave, Joycelyn Savage.

Today (March 30th), United States Attorney Richard P. Donoghue hit back at R. Kelly, claiming his conditions in prison were just fine.

First, Donoghue said that as of today there were no known cases of the coronavirus inside of MCC.

Second, Donoghue claimed there is more than enough soap to go around the prison.

"MCC Chicago has also made it clear that the defendant continues to have access to soap and cleaning supplies at no cost. He may purchase additional soap from the commissary if he chooses," said Richard Donoghue.

On a more serious note, Donoghue noted the real risk R. Kelly could pose to the victims and witnesses in his case.

In fact, in October of 2019, a judge shot down his earlier bid citing his failing health to get released.

"The defendant continues to pose both a flight risk and a serious risk of

obstruction. His motion for emergency bail, based primarily on the generalized risks from COVID-19 and circumstances that are hardly unique to him, do not overcome the risks he poses if released," Richard Donoghue said.