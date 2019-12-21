AllHipHop
Login

EXCLUSIVE: Feds Worried R. Kelly Planning To Target Victims From Prison

GrouchyGreg
by

R. Kelly wants the Feds to reveal the identities of two of his alleged victims, but the government doesn't want to give up their names.

(AllHipHop News) Federal prosecutors are worried R. Kelly may planning a campaign to terrorize two victims in his child porn and kidnapping case.

R. Kelly is seeking the identities of two women known as Jane Doe 2 and Jane Doe 3 in a new superseding 12-count indictment against the singer.

R. Kelly believes he will not be able to mount a defense if he does not know who the accusers are.

The government contends R. Kelly may threaten harm to the women and their families if the victims' names are disclosed due to his "egregious history of obstructive conduct," lead prosecutor Richard P. Donoghue argued.

"There is a significant incentive for the defendant to tamper with witnesses in order to try to avoid spending a significant period of time in prison," Donoghue said.

The Feds believe members of R. Kelly's "Enterprise" are still roaming the streets, ready to cater to their bosses' orders.

"The defendant continues to have access to significant resources and Enterprise members acting on his behalf," Donoghue revealed.

The Feds are justified over their worries about R. Kelly's reach from behind the walls.

In June of 2019, R. Kelly's former manager James Mason was accused of calling one of the singer’s victims and threatening to kill him and family.

And, R. Kelly's business manager Derrel McDavid helped the crooner hide his sex crimes between 2001 and 2009, by paying out hundreds of thousands of dollars in hush money to the victims and their families.

One silver lining for R. Kelly is that prosecutors plan to release the identities of Jane Doe 2 and 3 two weeks before he is slated to go to trial.

Comments
Adult Website Says A$AP Rocky Has The Internet Horny Over Sex Tape
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
4
Last Reply· by
Sin_bk
Sin_bkThey've been clowning this nigga from what I read.
Denzel Curry Announces "Red Bull Zeltron World Wide" Battle Versus J.I.D
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
50 Teams With "South Park" Writer For New Black Superhero Show
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
EXCLUSIVE: Prosecutors Concerned About R. Kelly's Reading Issues & Demand Video Conference
Nolan Strong
Nolan Strong
113
Last Reply· by
gistgallery
gistgalleryhttps://gistgallery.com/wiz-khalifa-go-far/
Megan Thee Stallion Explains How Beyonce Keeps Her Calm
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
3
Last Reply· by
Rolfweinstein
RolfweinsteinYou don’t care how ignorant black people look or are perceived because you lack moral character. You go along with all…
EXCLUSIVE: Rapper Kodak Black Gets Served In Prison Again
Mike Winslow
Mike Winslow
3
Last Reply· by
gistgallery
gistgalleryhttps://gistgallery.com/lil-wayne-sleepless/
Jay-Z Reveals His "Year End Picks 2019" Playlist Featuring Drake, DaBaby & More
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
Meek Mill Calls Out Record Labels For Offering "Slave Deals"
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
brownt2
brownt2Meek Mill is right them major labels is using these kids as pawns with them watered down record deals.
Megan Thee Stallion Responds To Trolls Saying "She Belongs To The Streets"
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
22
Last Reply· by
ZUBU
ZUBU@Snowbunny: Babe you are certainly entitled to your opinion regardless of how ill-informed it may be, it is your right…
Rapper Boosie Robbed Of Jewelry In Georgia
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
8
Last Reply· by
sydon445
sydon445Mscaliforever.com