EXCLUSIVE: Feds Worried R. Kelly Planning To Target Victims From Prison

(AllHipHop News) Federal prosecutors are worried R. Kelly may planning a campaign to terrorize two victims in his child porn and kidnapping case.

R. Kelly is seeking the identities of two women known as Jane Doe 2 and Jane Doe 3 in a new superseding 12-count indictment against the singer.

R. Kelly believes he will not be able to mount a defense if he does not know who the accusers are.

The government contends R. Kelly may threaten harm to the women and their families if the victims' names are disclosed due to his "egregious history of obstructive conduct," lead prosecutor Richard P. Donoghue argued.

"There is a significant incentive for the defendant to tamper with witnesses in order to try to avoid spending a significant period of time in prison," Donoghue said.

The Feds believe members of R. Kelly's "Enterprise" are still roaming the streets, ready to cater to their bosses' orders.

"The defendant continues to have access to significant resources and Enterprise members acting on his behalf," Donoghue revealed.

The Feds are justified over their worries about R. Kelly's reach from behind the walls.

In June of 2019, R. Kelly's former manager James Mason was accused of calling one of the singer’s victims and threatening to kill him and family.

And, R. Kelly's business manager Derrel McDavid helped the crooner hide his sex crimes between 2001 and 2009, by paying out hundreds of thousands of dollars in hush money to the victims and their families.

One silver lining for R. Kelly is that prosecutors plan to release the identities of Jane Doe 2 and 3 two weeks before he is slated to go to trial.